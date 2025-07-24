Baby skincare in monsoon: Dermat shares 5 skin problems and how to prevent them

The increased humidity in the monsoon season acts as a breeding ground for moisture, microbes, and irritants to penetrate the skin easily, leading to skin problems. For baby’s skin, the problems become more prominent. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Safia Tanyeem, dermatology, Apollo Cradle and Children's Hospital, Bengaluru said, “What begins as mild dampness in the neck or thigh crease can quickly develop into red, itchy, and swollen patches. If these issues are not addressed, they can lead to infections.” Also read | Daily baths dry out baby skin? Doctor busts 6 common baby skincare myths Baby skin is prone to monsoon rashes and infections.(Freepik)

Dr. Safia Tanyeem further explained how humid weather can wreck havoc in baby skin:

1. Heat rash:

When sweat glands become blocked, it can lead to tiny red itchy bumps or blisters called prickly heat or miliaria, often appearing in areas such as the back and chest

2. Diaper rash:

The baby may experience irritation and redness in the diaper area, primarily caused by prolonged moisture and friction resulting from extended use.

3. Fungal infections:

High heat and humidity promote infection. This may cause an itchy and red area on your baby's skin.

Fungal infections are common in babies in monsoon season.(Freepik)

4. Bacterial infections:

These may also occur due to scratching/breaking skin and then result in blisters or sore spots.

5. Eczema flare-ups:

Humid weather can exacerbate eczema. This causes the infant’s skin to become dry, itchy, and inflamed.

Prevention tips to manage rashes and infections in babies:

Always dress your baby in light-coloured, loose-fitting, breathable cotton clothes.

Ensure they are thoroughly dried after a bath, especially in areas where sweat or moisture tends to collect, such as skin folds.

Use moisturisers and gentle soap-free cleansers that are recommended by a pediatrician or dermatologist

Giving the baby diaper-free time, whenever possible, and regularly changing diapers are important to prevent diaper rash.

Strong detergents with strong smells can irritate a baby's skin, so wash baby clothes, towels, and bedding in mild detergent, and ensure they're fully dried, preferably in the sun to avoid fungal growth.

If any symptoms persist or any abnormal developments are noticed, consult a pediatrician or dermatologist immediately.

