Daily baths dry out baby skin? Doctor busts 6 common baby skincare myths

Babies have sensitive skin, and this vulnerability often makes parents second-guess everything, overthinking even the simplest routines, from daily bathing to moisturising. With so much confusion and often contradictory advice out there, parents can become unsure of what truly works, with many misconceptions circulating regarding babies' skincare. Baby skin is very sensitive, needing essential care. (Freepik)

Dr Ranjan Kumar Pejaver, Chief Neonatologist, People Tree at Meenakshi Hospitals, Bengaluru, shared with HT Lifestyle how important it is to know what's true and what's a myth, especially since babies have such sensitive skin. He said, “Baby's skin is much more delicate than adult skin, which makes it essential to understand and care for its unique needs.”

Dr Ranjan shared a detailed guide, covering the common myths that may be circulating among parents, especially the first-timers. He dispelled them with medical facts:

Myth 1- Babies don’t need sunscreen

Facts:

While it is recommended to keep infants under six months of age out of direct sunlight, sun protection becomes essential as babies grow older and begin to spend more time outdoors.

A baby’s delicate skin is overly sensitive to ultraviolet (UV) radiation, making it more susceptible to sunburn and long-term damage.

Once your baby is older than six months and exposed to sunlight, use a broad-spectrum sunscreen (preferably SPF 50), specially formulated for the baby’s delicate skin and free from harsh chemicals. Moreover, reapplication every two hours is crucial to ensure continuous protection.

Myth 2- Daily baths will dry out their skin

Facts:

Daily bathing doesn’t necessarily cause dry skin in babies, provided it is done correctly. Using lukewarm water and a mild and gentle cleanser is essential to maintain the skin’s natural moisture balance.

Opt for bath products specifically formulated for babies, preferably those enriched with nourishing natural ingredients like aloe vera, chickpea, green gram, olive oil, almond oil, and ghee. These ingredients support gentle cleansing while nourishing the baby’s skin, leaving it feeling soft, soothed, and comfortable without causing post-bath dryness.

It is equally important to moisturise immediately after the bath, while the skin is still slightly damp, to lock in moisture and ensure long-lasting hydration. A consistent and mindful bath and post-bath routine can contribute positively to your baby’s skin health.

Myth 3- Cradle cap means I’m not cleaning my baby properly

Facts:

Not at all. Cradle cap is a common and harmless condition caused by overactive oil glands in a baby’s scalp, not a sign of poor hygiene.

Regular gentle cleansing with a mild and gentle baby shampoo and soft brushing can help loosen the flakes and keep your baby’s scalp clean and comfortable. Just be consistent, gentle, and patient; it usually clears up on its own.

Myth 4- Babies don’t need moisturisers

Babies also require moisturisers. (Freepik)

Facts:

A baby’s skin loses moisture faster because it’s less developed than adult skin.

Using a gentle moisturiser every day can help prevent dryness and keep their skin barrier healthy and strong.

Look for moisturisers with natural ingredients like olive oil, almond oil, and ghee that nourish the skin and keep it soft, smooth, and happy.

Myth 5- Peeling skin in newborns is a sign of concern

Facts:

It’s perfectly normal for newborns to experience skin peeling, particularly during the first two to three weeks after birth. This natural process occurs as your baby sheds the outer layer of skin that developed in the womb. This is not a cause for concern and doesn’t indicate dryness, irritation, or any underlying condition.

The best approach is to gently moisturise the skin using a mild, baby-safe moisturiser at regular intervals. Avoid scrubbing or trying to forcefully remove the peeling skin. Over time, their skin will naturally reveal a soft, healthy layer underneath.

Myth 6: If a baby’s skin looks fine, you don’t need to do anything

Facts:

Prevention is key in baby skincare. Even if your baby’s skin appears healthy, a simple routine of gentle cleansing and daily moisturising helps maintain healthy skin, prevents dryness, and protects against possible damage from irritants in the environment.

Dr Ranjan concluded, “Baby skin is delicate, but caring for it doesn’t have to be complicated. Skip the myths and stick to expert guidance, and always check with your paediatrician before making changes to your baby’s skincare routine. Consistency goes a long way in keeping the baby’s skin soft, soothed, and resilient."

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.