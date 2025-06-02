Can thalassemia in babies be prevented? Yes, if you take these 4 smart steps before pregnancy

To preventthalassemiain babies, parents — especially those with a family history of the condition — can take several proactive steps. Thalassemia is a genetic blood disorder passed from parents to children, so prevention focuses on awareness, screening and responsible family planning. Thalassemia prevention 101: 4 life-saving steps to take before pregnancy.(Image by Pixabay)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Kunal Shegal (Hematopathologist and Flow Cytometrist Director at Neuberg Sehgal Path Lab) and Dr Subhaprakash Sanyal (Director at Fortis Institute of Blood Disorders, Fortis Hospitalsin Mumbai), suggested -

1. Get thalassemia screening before or early in pregnancy

Thalassemia disorder affects the production of hemoglobin and healthy red blood cells (Sourced)

Carrier testing by HPLC method or genetic testing if required can determine if one or both parents carry the thalassemia gene.

If both parents are carriers, there's a 25% chance their child will have thalassemia major.

2. Seek genetic counselling

A genetic counselor can explain the risks, inheritance patterns, and reproductive options if both parents are carriers.

3. Consider prenatal testing

If the pregnancy is already underway:

Chorionic villus sampling (CVS) (10–12 weeks) or

(10–12 weeks) or Amniocentesis (15–18 weeks) can detect if the fetus has thalassemia.

4. Increase awareness through education

Communities with high rates of thalassemia benefit from public education and premarital screening programs, as premarital counselling and genetic testing are the only effective ways to prevent children from being born with thalassemia.

Thalassemia can be prevented.(Freepik)

Thalassemia is a genetic blood disorder that affects how the body makes hemoglobin, the part of red blood cells that carries oxygen. When the body cannot make enough healthy haemoglobin, it leads to anaemia — a condition where the body does not get enough oxygen.

Thalassemia is passed down from parents to children. This means if one or both parents carry the gene, their child may be affected. Some children may only have a mild form, while others can have a more serious type. Early detection is important so that treatment can begin as soon as possible.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.