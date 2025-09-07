Dermatologist warns 'stop using fairness cream immediately' otherwise your facial hair can increase, skin will be red

Dr Aanchal Panth, a dermatologist and hair transplant surgeon, took to Instagram on August 13 to highlight the dangers of fairness creams. In the video she posted, Dr Panth discussed the detrimental effects of using steroid creams for skin lightening. She explained that initially, these creams may appear to lighten the skin, but prolonged use leads to thinning skin, visible veins, redness, itching, burning, and increased facial hair. Also read | Do fairness creams really work? Fairness creams may initially seem effective but can lead to severe skin damage, including thinning skin, visible, redness and irritation, increased facial hair, dependency and addiction. (Freepik)

‘Skin starts becoming thin, veins become visible’

Dr Panth said that discontinuing use can result in hyperpigmentation and acne, creating a dependency similar to addiction. She strongly advised against using such steroid creams, particularly those marketed as fairness creams, without the supervision of a dermatologist to avoid severe skin damage.

Reacting to a clip of a woman who complained about her face feeling 'stretched', the dermatologist said in Hindi, “This is very unfortunate. This happens due to applying steroid creams, which people use to become fair. When you first use steroid creams, you will feel that your skin is becoming fairer. But if you use it for a long time, then what happens? The skin starts becoming thin, veins become visible, it starts turning red, it starts having a lot of itching and burning, and hair also starts growing on the skin.”

What happens when you stop using fairness cream?

Dr Panth added, “So whenever you stop, you will feel that the skin is becoming even darker and pimples are appearing, which is why people get addicted to it. They develop a habit. It's like the skin gets addicted to using these steroid creams, and they just can't stop. So please do not apply such creams on your skin. Those creams are like this. They contain steroids, which are usually available in the market as fairness creams. And whenever you go to a chemist, they give it as a fairness cream. But please never use it on your face. And always, when applying any such pharmacy-based cream on your skin for a long time, only apply it under the supervision of a dermatologist. Do not use such creams on your own.”

Here's what you should do

Dr Panth wrote in her caption that if you have used creams with steroids on the face for a long time, here are things which can help:

⦿ Stop cream immediately

⦿ Use a bland moisturiser 3 times a day

⦿ Use a plain zinc oxide sunscreen at 9 am, 11 am, 1 pm and 3 pm

⦿ Use a cleanser only at night

⦿ Can use soothing gels which contain centella asiatica, green tea or panthenol

She added, “Consult a dermatologist for evaluation. We may put you on oral medications to help with faster recovery. It can take anywhere from 3 months to a year for recovery, depending on severity. Disclaimer: For educational and public interest purposes only. Please consult with a physician or dermatologist in your area regarding any medical or health-related diagnosis or treatment options.”

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.