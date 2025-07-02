Hyperpigmentation and dark spots reducing your skin's natural glow? Know 4 causes and how to treat them

Hyperpigmentation is one of the most frustrating obstacles to achieving that snatched, glowing skin. Even when your skin is relatively clear with no major breakouts, hyperpigmentation can still stand between you and your glow. If you feel like it’s gatekeeping your main character moment, understanding the root causes is the first step to treating it effectively, steadily helping you get back on track to skin goals. Hyperpigmentation is a common skin concern that affects many individuals, causing uneven skin tone and dark patches. (Freepik)

Dr Rashmi Agrawal, skin specialist and founder and medical director of Skin International, Noida, shared with HT Lifestyle that hyperpigmentation has multiple contributors, ranging from environmental to physiological factors.

Moreover, Indians have a higher likelihood of developing hyperpigmentation. She said, “In India, uneven skin tone and hyperpigmentation are widespread dermatological concerns, impacting individuals across various age groups and skin types. These issues typically arise from excess melanin production, frequently caused by environmental exposure, hormonal changes, and day-to-day habits. Inconsistent skincare routines, such as skipping sunscreen, over-cleansing, or using harsh products, can further damage the skin and contribute to long-lasting unevenness."

Dr Rashmi Agrawal shared a detailed guide with us, covering the essential reasons behind hyperpigmentation and what one can do to treat it:

What are the main causes of hyperpigmentation?

Hyperpigmentation is a common skin condition where the skin tone is darker than the surrounding areas. (Shutterstock)

1. Excessive sun exposure

One of the leading contributors, particularly in India's tropical climate, is excessive sun exposure. Due to naturally higher melanin levels, Indian skin tends to hold on to melasma longer, making it more challenging to treat.

Why: Ultraviolet (UV) rays activate melanocytes, the pigment-producing cells in the skin, resulting in tanning, dark patches, and discolouration.

2. Pollution

Pollution is aggravating for the skin.

Why: Airborne toxins and particulate matter in densely populated cities can weaken the skin’s natural barrier, triggering oxidative stress, inflammation, and eventually uneven pigmentation.

3. Hormonal changes

Hormonal changes, particularly in women, also play a major role.

Skin conditions like melasma, marked by dark patches across the forehead, cheeks, nose, and upper lip, are commonly linked to pregnancy, birth control pills, and thyroid imbalances.

4. Post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation (PIH)

It develops after acne, minor injuries, or insect bites.

PIH is often stubborn and can deepen if treated with inappropriate or harsh products.

The rampant misuse of fairness creams, over-the-counter steroid ointments, and DIY home remedies often worsens pigmentation rather than resolving it.

How to treat and prevent hyperpigmentation?

At-home : At-home products like broad-spectrum sunscreen, vitamin C, niacinamide, and kojic acid are beneficial for prevention and maintenance.

: At-home products like broad-spectrum sunscreen, vitamin C, niacinamide, and kojic acid are beneficial for prevention and maintenance. Clinical: In-clinic solutions such as chemical peels, microneedling, and laser therapies for faster and more visible results in persistent pigmentation.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.