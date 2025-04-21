Is your hyperpigmentation worsening this summer? Here's what's causing it and how you can treat it

As the days grow longer and temperatures soar, the sun becomes more scorching, your skin badly reacts to the extreme summer conditions. Dull, dehydrated skin is one of the common concerns, but along with it, the existing hyperpigmentation also worsens. The dark spots become more noticeable. So, what's the fix? Sunburn, irritated skin may be the common skin concerns this summer, but did you know your hyperpigmentation also gets affected?(Shutterstock)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Chandni Jain Gupta, Dermatologist, Pristyn Care Elantis, shared why your hyperpigmentation may worsen and how you can prevent it and treat it.

For the uninitiated, the dermat explained the basics and said, “Hyperpigmentation refers to dark patches or uneven skin tone caused by extra melanin, the pigment that gives our skin its colour. During the summer season, many people notice that these dark spots become more obvious.”

Hyperpigmentation is usually in patches.(Shutterstock)

Here's the complete guide from Dr Chandni Jain Gupta that covers all the essentials for managing summer hyperpigmentation, from uncovering the root causes to effective skincare treatments:

Why it gets worse in the summer

The dark spots worsen in summer.(Freepik )

1. Sunlight

Ultraviolet (UV) rays from the sun trigger melanin production as a way to protect the skin. However, this often leads to dark spots, especially on the face, neck and arms. Even on cloudy days or while sitting indoors near windows, UV rays can still reach your skin.

2. Skin irritation and inflammation

Hot weather can lead to more sweating, clogged pores and even insect bites. For people with acne-prone or sensitive skin, this may cause flare-ups. When these spots heal, they can leave behind darker marks, known as post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation (PIH).

3. Hormonal changes

Conditions like melasma, which are often linked to pregnancy or birth control pills, can get worse in the sun. The combination of hormones and UV exposure increases the risk of patchy pigmentation on the face.

How to treat it

Sunscreen in summer is the one-stop shield against the common summer skincare issues like dark spots.(Adobe Stock)

1. Sun protection is essential

Apply a broad-spectrum sunscreen with at least SPF 30 every morning, even if you’re staying indoors. Reapply every two to three hours when outside. Using sunscreens with zinc oxide or titanium dioxide can offer better protection for sensitive skin.

2. Use skin-brightening ingredients

Creams containing niacinamide, kojic acid, vitamin C or arbutin can help reduce pigmentation gradually. Avoid strong bleaching agents or steroid creams unless prescribed by a doctor, as they may do more harm than good.

3. Consider professional treatments

For stubborn spots, treatments like chemical peels or laser therapy may help. These should only be done by a trained dermatologist, ideally after the summer months when sun exposure is less intense.

4. Keep it gentle

Stick to a simple skincare routine with a mild cleanser and moisturiser. Avoid scrubbing your skin too hard, as irritation can worsen pigmentation.

Based on the tips shared by Dr Gupta, it's evident that taking care of your skin can prevent your dark spots from aggravating, from religiously wearing sunscreen to following your gentle skincare routine.

Moreover, she concluded by reminding, “ If you’re unsure what’s right for your skin, speak to a dermatologist for better advice.” Since hyperpigmentation may have different triggers, the treatment may not have a one-size-fits-all approach, making a personal dermat consultation essential. This is just a guide for you to better understand the basics. But if your hyperpigmentation condition escalates, a dermatologist will be better able to provide a tailored plan according to your skin type.

