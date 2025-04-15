Is washing face twice necessary? Dermat debunks common misconceptions about your cleanser

Face cleansing is one of the fundamental steps of your skincare routine. Irrespective of the products you use or the sequence you follow, face cleansing remains a permanent part of every skincare routine for all skin types. It's the preliminary step that removes all the dirt, dust, and impurities before you get a fresh canvas for the rest of the products to work their magic on your skin. So, it becomes a non-negotiable to get your facts right about the first step of skincare. Face cleansing is the first step of your skincare, the very foundation of your whole routine.(Shutterstock)

Dermatologist Dr Garekar debunked 5 common face-cleansing misconceptions.

1. Double cleansing

Double cleansing has become a buzzword in skincare, making everyone jump on this trend. Double cleansing is essentially using your cleanser twice to wash your face for a much deeper cleanse. Typically, first, it is done with an oil cleanser and then with a regular water-based one. But is it even required?

Dr Garekar said,“Yes, it's great if you wear makeup, sunscreen or live in Delhi dust, but if you are dry-skinned, makeup-free, and chilling indoors, just skip it. The 60-second face wash rule: who made it anyway? Probably someone on TikTok. 15 to 20 seconds with good cleanser is enough.”

2. Use any soap

Many harbour a strict attitude toward cleansing, frowning on dedicated cleansers and believing any regular soap would work just as well. But this spells trouble for your skin. You may prove yourself to be low-maintenance, but your skin will lash out, making you spend more time treating the damage, defeating your entire point of being cost-effective.

Dr Garekar further explained,“Jo soap lagaliya (use whatever soap), a common statement by Indian aunties my age. Nothing to be proud of. Cleanser affects your PH, acne, barrier, choose wisely or pay later."

3. Micellar water needs no rinsing

People believe micellar water replaces face washing because it's marketed as a complete cleanser. (Shutterstock)

Micellar water is touted as the ultimate makeup remover, quick, effective, and just a simple swipe away. But is it really wise to treat it as your main cleanser?

The dermat warned, “Absolute sin. I don't care what the bottle says. Micelles are surfactants; leaving them on your skin is like leaving soap on dishes. Always rinse it off.”

4. Sunscreen reapplication and face wash dilemma.

The sunscreen application dilemma is real. Do you really need to wash your face each time before you reapply? Here's what the dermat revealed,“No you don't need to wash your face every time you reapply your sunscreen, unless of course you are out and about and your face has literally turned into an oil well. But if you are dry skinned, clean, indoors, just reapply and move on.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.