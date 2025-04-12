Organic skincare in 2025: Ubtan to Bakuchiol, which natural ingredients are anti-ageing gold and which damage skin

Organic skincare dates back to the centuries-old regime that included natural remedies and plant-based ingredients. Organic or natural products such as ubtan that have been in use since time memorial are once again in vogue. Here’s how to glow naturally and go clean without compromising results with organic ingredients that are changing the anti-ageing game for good.(Image by Pixabay)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Anindita Sarkar, Chief Medical Officer at Clinikally and AAYNA Clinics, shared, “Natural ingredients like herbs, essential oils and flowers, commonly used for their plant-based enzymes, are considered favourite among dermatologists. These traditional yet ever-green elements lay the foundation for today’s clean beauty movement. As the trend toward organic and natural products continues to evolve, dermatologists endorse products with plant-based components to redefine beauty standards with organic skincare.”

Modern innovations with organic formulations

Organic skincare is embraced mostly for its purity and efficacy. Dr Anindita Sarkar revealed, “Formulations like colloidal oatmeal are popular among individuals with dry skin. It effectively reduces sensitivity and provides much-needed moisture to prevent dryness. Additionally, shea butter is also one of the most sought-after ingredients, known for its hydrating properties that makes it an excellent choice for nourishing dry skin. Both ingredients are widely used to improve skin texture and provide deep hydration.”

Shea butter: This ingredient has healing properties which help repair discolouration of acne scars and also smooth the texture of the skin.(File image)

Natural antioxidants as an anti-ageing alternative

According to Dr Anindita Sarkar, green tea extract, turmeric, centella asiatica and acai berry are potent antioxidants commonly incorporated into skincare products to help treat acne and pigmentation. Besides these, bakuchiol oil is recommended for individuals as an alternative to retinol and is used as an anti-ageing ingredient that rejuvenates the skin without harsh side effects.

Anti-ageing effects to even complexion: Bakuchiol benefits in skincare and makeup (Image by iStock)

Staying away from chemically treated products

There are natural products that may not be suitable for individuals with sensitive skin or photosensitivity allergies. Dr Anindita Sarkar highlighted, “Certain plant extracts can increase skin sensitivity and pigmentation, making the skin more vulnerable to UV rays. Though organic skincare products offer several benefits for the skin, they often contain chemical preservatives to ensure the longevity of the product. Hence, it is significant to opt for chemical-free products, prescribed by a certified dermatologist.”

The expert concluded, “The clean beauty movement in 2025 encourages to lead the charge towards natural and organic beauty standards. In a fiercely competitive market that is filled with organic skincare products, it is highly recommended to choose dermatologist-approved formulations that can address individual skin concerns with targeted ingredients. This approach not only enhances the effectiveness of your skincare regimen but also helps in achieving healthier and more radiant skin.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.