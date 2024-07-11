Double cleansing to sunscreen use: 8 essential tips for maintaining healthy skin during rainy season

The rainy days are finally here! It's the perfect season to cosy up with a book, enjoying the soothing beats of the pitter-patter and the cool breeze that offers welcome relief after the scorching summer heat. However, it also ushers in a range of skin and hair woes—imagine dealing with oily skin, clogged pores, and makeup that just won't stay put. If you're someone who constantly struggles with skincare, then we've come up with new methods that you can incorporate into your daily routine to sweep these challenges under the rug. If you're looking for the hashtag 'essential tips', then this list is your holy grail this monsoon season. (Also read: Skin icing trend takes social media by storm: Skincare staple or just a passing fad? Expert breaks down the myths ) With the right skincare routine, you can maintain healthy and glowing skin in monsoon.(Pexels)

Dr. Mili Sinha, an Aesthetic Physician at La Clinique (Hyderabad), and Aditi Jain, a skincare expert from Oteria, shared their recommendations with HT Lifestyle that will help you navigate the rainy season woes with ease and keep your skin glowing and healthy.

1. Play Safe With Double Cleansing

The number one rule to keep your skin healthy during the monsoon is "Keep it clean". Always maintain a double cleansing routine to combat and wash away dirt, grime, and sweat from your pores. Opt for a gentle face wash with white tea, renowned for its ability to repair, restore, and soothe damaged skin. It not only boosts skin immunity and maintains a radiant complexion but also offers a gentle yet effective detox with natural antioxidants to greet each day with a renewed, dewy glow.

2. Wait! What's Your Skin Type?

Understanding one's unique skin type is paramount. Each skin type whether oily, dry, combination, or sensitive—comes with its own set of characteristics and specific needs that influence the appearance and texture of your complexion. For instance, oily skin may struggle with excess sebum production during humid monsoons, whereas dry skin requires extra hydration to combat moisture loss. Hence, while some steps in your skincare routine may remain consistent, it's essential to adapt your routine to suit the specific challenges posed by the monsoon season.

3. Keep Everything Light and Hydrated – Inside Out.

Irrespective of the seasons, hydrating your skin is essential for a balanced skincare regimen. Skin hydration fluctuates throughout the day, with the afternoon often bringing dehydration due to trans epidermal water loss. Incorporating hydrating products is the fix to replenish the moisture levels of the skin. To restore hydration, consider a mist infused with active ingredients like Fresh Kiwi and Strawberry cells. It deeply moisturizes, brightens, and boosts cellular energy and skin restoration to combat daily urban challenges and digital pollution.

4. Don't Ditch Your Sun Protection Gel

If you think it's okay to ditch sun protection on rainy days, think again! Even when the sun plays hide and seek during the monsoons, your sunscreen simply cannot sit on the bench on any day of the year as UVA and UVB factors are more pronounced during this season. Hence, choose a sun-protective gel enriched with aloe vera and vegetable pear to defend against sun damage and oxidative stress, to bid farewell to the unsightly white cast and welcome radiant, protected skin!

5. Keep Your Make Up Minimal

During the monsoons, always say 'YES' to minimal makeup and waterproof products that are lightweight and enable your skin to breathe. Oil-based products can clog pores and cause breakouts in humid weather, often not lasting as long as desired. Swap out a full-coverage foundation for a lightweight CC cream and switch to tinted lip balms instead of traditional lipsticks for a fresh and comfortable look throughout the rainy season.

6. Exfoliate To Glow Through The Gloomy Weather

While getting caught a heavy downpour can make you feel filmy but rainwater mixed with dead cells, sebum, or sweat can wreak havoc on your skin. The solution? Exfoliation! Make it a routine—once a week—to scrub away dead cells and impurities, gunk and the skin drama.

7. Bid Goodbye To Dark Circles With An Eye Cream

If you ask us for the best monsoon skincare tips, don't neglect your under-eyes. Changing weather conditions can trigger problems like puffy eye bags, dark circles and droopy under-eyes. To make sure none of this fiasco happens, supercharge the delicate skin around your eyes with sweet orange and brown algae. These ingredients effectively combat puffiness, blurred wrinkles, fine lines, and firm, sagging skin, ensuring your eyes look vibrant and rejuvenated.

8. Harmonize your skin from the inside out

Maintaining the outside of your skin is not enough; you also need to know and acknowledge the link between a healthy diet and beautiful skin. A healthy, well-balanced diet is crucial for fostering inner brightness.