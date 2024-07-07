Skin icing trend takes social media by storm: Skincare staple or just a passing fad? Expert breaks down the myths

When it comes to skincare, many fads come and go. One such fad which has been talked about these days is skin icing. If you're an avid social media user, you've probably seen beauty influencers using sleek ice rollers on their faces to the tune of trendy music. This practice, known as facial skin icing, is gaining popularity for its supposed benefits. Though there's no scientific evidence to support its effectiveness, anecdotal reports suggest it can help with acne, reduce puffiness, and soothe swollen eyes. Despite the lack of scientific backing, many swear by this refreshing and invigorating skincare ritual. (Also read: Morning glow: From cleansing to moisturising, tips for crafting the perfect AM skincare routine ) Skin icing has taken social media by storm, with beauty influencers swearing by its benefits.(Pinterest)

Dinyar Workingboxwalla, a renowned celebrity aesthetician and Co-founder of BiE, shared his insights with HT Lifestyle on the rising trend of skin icing, discussing whether it's merely a passing fad or poised to become a staple in skincare routines.

1. Upsetting Natural Skin Temperature

Our skin is at an average temperature. The application of ice disrupts this subtle balance in temperature over the skin. A drastic drop in the skin temperature could result in dryness, redness, and even skin irritability.

2. Damaging the Skin's Barrier

Imagine your skin being a fragile balloon. It acts as a barrier between you and the outside world; it protects your body from external stressors. Through the application of ice directly on your face, you are causing severe damage to this natural barrier. This sudden shock of coldness can further debilitate the already tired-out protective skin barrier and leave the skin far more vulnerable to all sorts of environmental damage and infections.

3. Risk of Capillary Damage

There are hundreds of blood capillaries beneath our skin that help in blood circulation. When ice is applied directly to the skin, these capillaries are subjected to severe stress. The sudden temperature difference will make them feel like contracting, maybe even blowing, and end up with broken capillaries and those red, ugly marks. More often than not, the damage is irreversible and could lead to long-term skin issues.

4. Exacerbation of Existing Skin Conditions

For people already suffering from conditions like rosacea, eczema, or acne, practising skin icing could worsen their conditions. The cold temperatures can draw out the natural oils and moisture from our skin, making it appear dry and flaky.

5. Transient Effects, Permanent Harm

Even though skin icing provides transient benefits in terms of soothing puffiness and inflammation, the effects only last for a short duration. The permanent harm outstrips the temporary benefits. Consistently putting your skin through such stress can cause premature ageing, where the risk of fine lines, wrinkles, and loss of elasticity will be heightened.

6. There are Safer Alternatives

There are plenty of effective, research-backed ways to achieve radiant skin. Follow simple and consistent skincare routines diligently, which will help you get healthy, glowing skin.

7. Trust Professional Advice Over Trends

One should always take the opinion of a professional skin expert before following any kind of trend. What works for one person may not work for another. Remember, your skin is original and needs more than the latest fads.