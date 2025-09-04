Liver specialists explain warning signs of liver disease in kids: Early diagnosis, transplants critical for survival

Pediatric liver disease is a rare but potentially life-threatening condition that differs significantly from adult liver disease in terms of causes and progression. Unlike adults, where cirrhosis and hepatitis are common culprits, doctors say children's liver issues often stem from congenital or genetic disorders such as biliary atresia, metabolic disorders, or cancers like hepatoblastoma. Also read | AIIMS trained gastroenterologist warns soft drinks can cause fatty liver in kids: 'May need transplant in extreme cases' Children with liver disease may exhibit non-specific symptoms like jaundice or recurrent infections. (Freepik)

Pediatric liver disease causes and progression

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Tom Cherian, head of the liver transplant programme at Manipal Hospital Vijayawada, shared that paediatric liver disease is particularly worrying for its rate of progression, and said, “Some babies are well when they are born, and sadly, they deteriorate often over weeks or months. Early warning signals such as prolonged jaundice, faltering growth, abdominal distension, or recurrent infections should never be overlooked.”

Treatment options for liver disease in kids

Dr Rajesh Chandra, consultant, medical gastroenterology, Manipal Hospital Vijayawada said that often, medications and supportive therapy can temporarily offer some relief and liver transplantation is the only curative option once irreversible injury occurs. He said, “Transplants in children, however, are technically more complex. It’s an operation in a very sensitive area, with very tiny blood vessels.”

Success rates and challenges

According to experts, the success of these procedures relies not only on the ability to operate but in the knowledge of paediatric anaesthesia at a high level, intensive care of children, and teamwork between surgeon and gastroenterologists.

“Even after a surgery, surveillance for rejection and infection is important. Survival rate has crossed more than 85–90 percent in advanced centers, providing the children a very good opportunity to lead a healthy life,” Dr Rajesh Bathina, consultant, medical gastroenterology, Manipal Hospital Vijayawada said.

Importance of awareness and early detection

Experts warn that hesitation can be fatal, and greater awareness about pediatric liver disease and organ donation is essential to improve outcomes for children fighting serious liver disease. However, advancements in genetic testing, imaging, and specialist care have made it possible to treat previously untreatable conditions, including certain types of cancer, with combination therapies and transplantation.

Dr Cherian said, “It's a pity we first see parents refusing treatment due to the misconception that children's liver diseases are untreatable. Hesitation can be fatal. With genetic testing, sophisticated imaging, and referrals to specialists, what were once considered untreatable conditions — some types of cancer among them — can now be treated with combination therapies and transplantation.”

For children fighting serious liver disease, he said, a transplant isn’t just a medical operation – it’s a life preserver. “Greater promotion of the awareness of organ donation and setting up more independent paediatric transplant centres can all play their part in giving these children not just a second chance, but the opportunity to live their lives to the full,” Dr Cherian added.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.