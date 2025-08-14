AIIMS trained gastroenterologist warns soft drinks can cause fatty liver in kids: 'May need transplant in extreme cases'

Do you regularly ‘serve your child sugary foods like pastries, soft drinks, or cookies’? In an August 13 Instagram post, Dr Saurabh Sethi, a gastroenterologist trained at AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford Universities, explained how harmful this can actually be as he discussed the emergence of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease in children. Also read | Over 80 percent of Indian techies suffer from fatty liver disease: Report Dr Saurabh Sethi shared that the 'new disease found in kids', if left untreated, can advance to serious liver problems. He explained how serving your kid sugary foods like soft drinks can be harmful. (Freepik)

Sugar's silent scourge

Fatty liver disease is a condition where excess fat builds up in the liver. The liver specialist highlighted the role of sugary foods, specifically the fructose component, in the development of this condition in children. According to Dr Sethi, excess fructose is converted into fat in the liver, which can lead to the disease.

The liver specialist warned that if left untreated, this condition can advance to serious liver problems, potentially requiring a liver transplant in severe instances, even in children. Dr Saurabh Sethi, MD, MPH is a board-certified gastroenterologist, hepatologist, and interventional endoscopist. He trained at AIIMS (India), earned his MPH from the University of Texas, and completed fellowships in gastroenterology and hepatology at Harvard and advanced endoscopy at Stanford.

Childhood fatty liver disease

Dr Sethi explained in the video he posted, “This new disease is now found in kids: Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. I am a liver specialist. Serving your kid sugary foods like pastries, soft drinks, or cookies can be harmful. Sugar is 50 percent glucose and 50 percent fructose. While glucose provides energy to the whole body, excess fructose is converted into fat in the liver, potentially leading to fatty liver. If untreated, it can progress to severe liver issues including cirrhosis, which may require a liver transplant in extreme cases.”

Liver damage can originate from a variety of causes, and understanding them is key to prevention. In an interview last week, HT Lifestyle talked to experts to understand the main causes of liver damage and what one can do to prevent them.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.