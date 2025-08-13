Gastroenterologist warns of ‘alarming liver failure stats’ in people as young as 25; some may even need liver transplant

Gastroenterologist Dr Joseph Salhab took to Instagram on August 13 to highlight a concerning trend of increasing liver failure diagnoses in individuals between ages 25 and 35, a demographic typically not associated with such advanced liver disease. He urged proactive liver health management, including limiting toxin intake and regular check-ups, to prevent the progression of liver damage. Also read | Harvard and Stanford trained gastroenterologist reveals '3 worst beverages that can turn fatty liver into cirrhosis' The doctor highlights a concerning increase in liver failure among young adults aged 25 to 35, with a particular focus on alcohol-related liver disease.(Twitter/AHealthyBod)

'Get your liver checked at least once or twice a year'

According to Dr Salhab, this shift is primarily attributed to alcohol consumption, which can lead to irreversible cirrhosis often requiring a liver transplant, a procedure complicated by the scarcity of donor organs. He said in the video of the post he titled, 'Alarming statistic – more liver failure in young adults': “Liver doctors just got delivered an alarming statistic, which is that we're seeing more patients with liver failure in young adults aged 25 to 35.”

He added, “You would normally see liver disease and alcoholic cirrhosis in older adults. We're now seeing it much more often in younger adults. And once you reach the level of liver cirrhosis, it's almost impossible to reverse and most often needs a liver transplant. And livers are really hard to come by. You never want to let it get to that point. The most common culprit behind this is alcohol use. So, make sure you're taking care of your liver health. Make sure you're always watching what you intake. Avoid any toxins that can directly damage your liver. And make sure you get your liver checked at least once or twice a year.”

One of the biggest drivers is alcohol abuse

Dr Salhab wrote in his caption, “Liver cirrhosis is showing up more in people as young as 25 to 35. One of the biggest drivers is alcohol abuse — but isn’t the only contributing factor. Heavy drinking and binge drinking flood the liver with toxic byproducts like acetaldehyde, which directly damage liver cells and trigger inflammation. Over time, the liver tries to repair itself, but repeated injury leads to scar tissue replacing healthy cells. For many heavy drinkers, serious liver damage can develop in as little as 8–10 years of consistent abuse — sometimes faster if combined with poor nutrition or other health issues.”

He added, “Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, often linked to diet and lifestyle, is now one of the fastest-growing causes of cirrhosis in young adults. Diets high in ultra-processed foods, sugar, and unhealthy fats — and low in dietary fiber — promote fat buildup in the liver. Add in sedentary habits, obesity, high cholesterol, and rising rates of type 2 diabetes, and you’ve got the perfect storm for chronic liver injury. This slow burn of inflammation and scarring can progress quietly for years without symptoms until it’s too late.”

The doctor concluded, “The scary part? Cirrhosis used to be a disease of middle age and beyond. Now, a mix of heavy alcohol use, poor diet, and metabolic disease is pushing it into younger and younger groups. Your liver has no pain nerves, so damage builds silently until it reaches a breaking point. By the time symptoms like jaundice, swelling, or confusion appear, the damage is often irreversible. The earlier you cut down alcohol, clean up your diet, and get active, the better chance you have of avoiding this entirely preventable disease.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.