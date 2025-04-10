Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Apr 10, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Newborn jaundice: Recognising and managing the symptoms; gynecologist shares

ByTapatrisha Das
Apr 10, 2025 06:54 PM IST

From knowing the early symptoms of jaundice in newborn babies to managing the symptoms, here’s all that you need to know.

Typically appearing in 24 to 48 hours after birth, newborn jaundice is a common condition that affects babies. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Astha Dayal, director of obstetrics and gynecology, CK Birla Hospital Gurgaon said, “There is yellowing of the skin and eyes, because of a high level of bilirubin in the blood. Although it is a benign and self-limiting condition, sometimes high levels can lead to complications like kernicterus, which can cause brain damage. So, it is very important to recognize jaundice promptly and consult your paediatrician.” Also read | Jaundice in newborn babies: Causes, symptoms, treatment and prevention

Know the symptoms of jaundice in newborn babies.(Shutterstock)
Know the symptoms of jaundice in newborn babies.(Shutterstock)

Recognising the symptoms of jaundice in newborns:

Yellow discolouration: Parents can recognise increasing jaundice levels at home by seeing a yellowish discoloration of the skin and whites of the eyes. They can gently press on the baby's forehead or nose. One should observe the baby in bright, preferably natural light. If the skin looks yellow on pressing, there is mild jaundice.

Jaundice progression: Jaundice usually progresses from the head downwards, so doctors can check the level of jaundice when they see the spread of yellow not just on the face and chest, but also below the belly button, arms and legs.

Urine and stool colour: Newborn urine should be colorless, and stool should be yellow or orange. If urine is yellow or poop is pale, it could indicate jaundice.

Sleepy and difficulty in feeding: Jaundiced newborns may appear sleepier and have difficulty feeding, which can contribute to dehydration and exacerbate jaundice.

Measuring bilirubin levels: Bilirubin levels can be estimated by doctors using an icterometer, or a transcutaneous bilirubinometer (TcB), which can measure bilirubin levels in the skin using light reflection, providing a non-invasive and quick assessment. If levels are high, confirmation can be done through a blood test. Also read | Jaundice in pregnant women: Causes, risks to mother and baby, maternal and delivery complications, precautions

Tips to manage symptoms of jaundice in newborn babies.(Shutterstock)
Tips to manage symptoms of jaundice in newborn babies.(Shutterstock)

Managing jaundice in newborns:

  • Ensuring that the baby is well-hydrated and feeding adequately is essential to help reduce bilirubin levels by promoting bowel movements.
  • Frequent breastfeeding can help to reduce levels in mild jaundice. But in severe cases, phototherapy, i.e. exposing the newborn to special lights that help break down bilirubin is needed.
  • In severe cases where bilirubin levels are very high (above 20 mg/dL), or when the phototherapy is ineffective, an exchange transfusion may be necessary to rapidly reduce bilirubin levels and prevent kernicterus. Also read | Newborn fitness tips: Top 12 ways for baby health and wellness

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Lifestyle / Health / Newborn jaundice: Recognising and managing the symptoms; gynecologist shares
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 10, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On