Newborn jaundice: Recognising and managing the symptoms; gynecologist shares

Typically appearing in 24 to 48 hours after birth, newborn jaundice is a common condition that affects babies. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Astha Dayal, director of obstetrics and gynecology, CK Birla Hospital Gurgaon said, “There is yellowing of the skin and eyes, because of a high level of bilirubin in the blood. Although it is a benign and self-limiting condition, sometimes high levels can lead to complications like kernicterus, which can cause brain damage. So, it is very important to recognize jaundice promptly and consult your paediatrician.” Also read | Jaundice in newborn babies: Causes, symptoms, treatment and prevention Know the symptoms of jaundice in newborn babies.(Shutterstock)

Recognising the symptoms of jaundice in newborns:

Yellow discolouration: Parents can recognise increasing jaundice levels at home by seeing a yellowish discoloration of the skin and whites of the eyes. They can gently press on the baby's forehead or nose. One should observe the baby in bright, preferably natural light. If the skin looks yellow on pressing, there is mild jaundice.

Jaundice progression: Jaundice usually progresses from the head downwards, so doctors can check the level of jaundice when they see the spread of yellow not just on the face and chest, but also below the belly button, arms and legs.

Urine and stool colour: Newborn urine should be colorless, and stool should be yellow or orange. If urine is yellow or poop is pale, it could indicate jaundice.

Sleepy and difficulty in feeding: Jaundiced newborns may appear sleepier and have difficulty feeding, which can contribute to dehydration and exacerbate jaundice.

Measuring bilirubin levels: Bilirubin levels can be estimated by doctors using an icterometer, or a transcutaneous bilirubinometer (TcB), which can measure bilirubin levels in the skin using light reflection, providing a non-invasive and quick assessment. If levels are high, confirmation can be done through a blood test. Also read | Jaundice in pregnant women: Causes, risks to mother and baby, maternal and delivery complications, precautions

Managing jaundice in newborns:

Ensuring that the baby is well-hydrated and feeding adequately is essential to help reduce bilirubin levels by promoting bowel movements.

Frequent breastfeeding can help to reduce levels in mild jaundice. But in severe cases, phototherapy, i.e. exposing the newborn to special lights that help break down bilirubin is needed.

In severe cases where bilirubin levels are very high (above 20 mg/dL), or when the phototherapy is ineffective, an exchange transfusion may be necessary to rapidly reduce bilirubin levels and prevent kernicterus. Also read | Newborn fitness tips: Top 12 ways for baby health and wellness

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.