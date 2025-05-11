Doctor says these common symptoms could mean serious liver problem in kids

The liver plays an important role in your child’s health. It is responsible for performing various functions, including digestion, storing energy, filtering toxins and keeping the body clean from harmful substances. From jaundice to fatigue: Alarming liver symptoms in kids you shouldn’t ignore.(Image by Shutterstock)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Kalpesh Patil, Consultant Neonatal, Pediatric Surgeon and Pediatric Urologist at Ankura Hospital for Women and Child in Pune, shared, “While liver problems are common in adults, children also face liver-related issues. Various factors can contribute to liver disorders in children. Early detection can help manage or even sometimes reverse with the help of proper care.”

Fatty liver in children is becoming increasingly common and is often associated with obesity(Freepik)

Signs and symptoms

According to Dr Kalpesh Patil, liver disorders in children can manifest in various ways. Keep an eye out for:

Jaundice (yellowing of skin and eyes)

Abdominal pain or swelling

Fatigue

Loss of appetite

Nausea and vomiting

Dark urine or pale stools

Common liver disorders in children:

Dr Kalpesh Patil said, “Biliary atresia, Hepatitis (A, B, C, D), liver tumours, metabolic disorders (Wilson's disease), and Fatty liver disease are commonly seen in children and demand timely attention without any delay. Prompt intervention can improve the quality of life of children.”

Treatment:

Dr Kalpesh Patil advised, “Consult a pediatrician or pediatric surgeon for liver issues before it gets delayed. To tackle liver disorders in children, the doctor will prescribe medication to manage symptoms, antiviral therapy for hepatitis, dietary changes, and regular monitoring of liver function will be essential for the child.”

Drumstick also helps in detoxification of liver and kidney. It purifies blood and cures skin ailments.(Pinterest)

He added, “The surgical treatment will also be advised to the child and includes liver transplantation, surgery for biliary atresia (Kasai procedure) and tumor removal. Remember, consulting a Pediatric Surgeon can help to diagnose and treat liver disorders, provide guidance on treatment options, and perform surgical procedures to ensure the child can lead a healthy life.”

Asserting that educating parents is important, Dr Kalpesh Patil said that as a parent, you play a vital role in your child's care and recommended some key takeaways:

1. Understand the diagnosis and treatment plan

2. Follow dietary recommendations

3. Monitor your child's symptoms and report changes

4. Attend follow-up appointments

Liver disorders in children require prompt attention and specialised care. By working closely with a pediatric surgeon and healthcare team, parents can help their child receive the best possible treatment. If you have any questions or concerns, don't hesitate to consult a pediatric surgeon.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.