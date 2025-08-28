What are the top 4 nutritional deficiencies in urban India? Dietician suggests healthy ways to improve

In India, the National Nutrition Week will be observed from the upcoming week, from September 1st to 7th, aimed at raising awareness about healthy eating. Indian diets especially suffer from a nutritional gap, containing empty calories. A balanced diet ensures all the nutritional requirments are fully met.(Shutterstock)

Shirly Daisy D, Clinical Nutrition and Dietetics at SSNM, Nutrition Officer, Herbalife, shared that the urban diets particularly see a lot of deficiencies. She shed light on the worrying situation and said, “Urban India still lacks certain essential nutrients in their daily diet, despite having better access to food because of their higher incomes. It is not a matter of eating too little – it's about what they are eating.”

Among the deficiencies, protein seems to be the most that is neglected in Indian diets. Shirly also cited the National Institute of Nutrition (NIN) 2020 report's data, where a staggering 73 per cent of urban Indians suffer from protein deficiency, while 93 per cent are not aware of their daily protein needs. Protein is a very crucial macronutrient, but given the number of Indians who are still unaware about its importance makes it is a nutritional emergency. Shirly further added that because of an unhealthy diet, around 56.4 per cent of diseases find their root in the dietary habits. For the uninformed, protein has several benefits. It improves muscle mass and bone strength, boosts metabolism, and helps to stay fit.

Shirly listed out 4 nutritional deficiencies Indians suffer from and why, and along with 5 practical measures that help bridge the nutritional gaps:

4 nutritional deficiencies

Dal chawal is one of the staple lunch/dinner among Indians, but it doesn't have a robust nutritional profile and is rather shallow. (Shutterstock)

Protein: Most essential for muscle Strength, repair and immunity. However, it is often under-consumed in Indian diets due to an overreliance on staple cereals like rice and wheat, which are low in protein quality.

Most essential for muscle Strength, repair and immunity. However, it is often under-consumed in Indian diets due to an overreliance on staple cereals like rice and wheat, which are low in protein quality. Iron and vitamin B12: Particularly vegetarians and vegans suffer from this deficiency, which can impact nerve health and energy levels.

Particularly vegetarians and vegans suffer from this deficiency, which can impact nerve health and energy levels. Vitamin D: Because of following a sedentary lifestyle, people suffer from this widespread deficiency that impacts bone health and immune function.

Because of following a sedentary lifestyle, people suffer from this widespread deficiency that impacts bone health and immune function. Omega-3 Fatty Acids: This gap is caused by consuming less fish and more processed oils.

What should one do to reduce nutritional deficiencies?

Choose premium, well-balanced nutritional supplements that offer necessary protein to supplement your meals and promote muscle health in order to guarantee sufficient protein intake. You can also take vitamin and mineral supplements to help cover any gaps in your diet. Comprehensive multivitamin supplements can provide crucial Iron and Vitamin B12, which are primarily found in animal products. For vegetarians and vegans, Vitamin D and B12 supplements are crucial because these nutrients are mostly found in fish, beef, clams, eggs, and dairy products. In addition to fish, nuts, and plant oils, one can also taking Omega-3 soft gel capsules as supplements will be very efficient.

This upcoming nutrition week onwards, take a pledge for healthy eating, incorporating all the non-negotiable macro and micronutrients so that you stay healthy, and these nutrients can support your body's functions for optimum good health. If you are unsure about your deficiency, you can consult a doctor for a more personal plan.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.