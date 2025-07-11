Can you add protein powder to coffee? A nutritionist shares 4 surprising benefits

For many people, the morning does not officially begin until that first sip of coffee. Whether it is for a jolt of energy, better focus, or just the comforting aroma, coffee is a daily ritual we swear by. But for those trying to stay on top of their protein intake, especially after a workout, the choice between a protein shake and a morning brew can be confusing. Why choose, when you can have both? According to a nutritionist, adding protein powder to your coffee is not just possible, but it is surprisingly beneficial. From boosting satiety to supporting muscle health, this power combo might just be the wellness trend your mornings need. Curious how to make protein coffee? We have you covered! Try protein coffee for these health benefits. (Adobe Stock)

Can you add protein powder to your coffee?

Ever heard of ‘proffee’? It is simply protein powder mixed into your coffee. This trending combo has gained attention as it may help to support weight loss, boost workout performance, and turn your regular morning brew into a more filling, protein-rich drink. According to Dr Archana Batra, dietitian and certified diabetes educator, proffee is a smart wellness trend that supports both your fitness goals and nutritional needs—all in one cup.

What are the benefits of adding protein powder to coffee?

1. Helps with weight loss

Both protein and caffeine have a thermogenic effect, which means they can help your body burn more calories. A study published in the Journal of Basic and Clinical Physiology and Pharmacology found that drinking caffeine in the morning can lower hunger hormones and increase feelings of fullness, making you less likely to overeat.

2. Increases protein intake

Most adults need around 46–56 grams of protein daily, and even more if you are active. “Mixing protein powder into your coffee is a simple way to help you hit your protein goals. It can keep you full longer, support muscle growth, and give you steady energy through the day,” explains Dr Batra.

3. Supports muscle recovery

Having protein coffee after your workout can be a quick and convenient way to boost energy and help repair your muscles. It is especially helpful for busy mornings or if you are trying to prevent age-related muscle loss.

4. Boosts workout performance

Drinking coffee about 30–60 minutes before a workout can improve how your muscles perform and reduce fatigue, according to a study in the British Journal of Sports Medicine. “When combined with protein powder, which supports muscle recovery and strength, proffee becomes a great pre-workout drink,” says Dr Batra. A study in the Journal of Nutrition also notes how protein helps your muscles rebuild after exercise.

Are there any side effects of protein and coffee?

Combining protein powder with coffee is generally safe, but people with digestive discomfort and caffeine sensitivity should be extra cautious. Also, be careful with the artificial sweeteners in the protein powders. Always check the label. Choose a clean, low-sugar protein powder to avoid unnecessary calories.

How to make proffee?

Making proffee is simple! You can either blend protein powder directly into your hot or iced coffee or mix it with a little water first to create a creamy protein mix. There is no one best type of protein powder to mix with coffee—you may choose whey, soy, pea, or other options based on your preference. With so many flavours like chocolate, vanilla, or salted caramel, feel free to experiment until you find the combo that suits your taste.

Here is the right way to prepare protein coffee, shared by Dr Batra:

Ingredients you need:

1 tablespoon of unflavored or vanilla protein powder

1 cup of brewed coffee

Milk (optional)

Cinnamon or cocoa powder

Method: