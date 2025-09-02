Gastroenterologist lists warning signs of lactose intolerance, shares 4 nutritional alternatives: Protein to vitamin D

Lactose intolerance is the condition where a person is unable to digest the lactose present in milk and dairy products. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Shivani Deswal, senior consultant and clinical lead, paediatric gastroenterologist, Narayana Superspeciality Hospital, Gurgaon expained how lactose intolerance works. Also read | Lactose intolerance: Expert on signs and symptoms to identify it, managing tips Lactose intolerance can cause bloating and flatulence.(Freepik)

He added, “In some people, due to less levels of the lactase enzyme in the small intestine, it becomes difficult for the body to digest the sugar (known as, lactose) present in milk and dairy products, this inability is known as lactose intolerance.”

Is lactose intolerance similar to milk allergy?

“Unlike milk allergy (an immune-mediated reaction), lactose intolerance is not life-threatening but can cause significant discomfort and affect dietary quality and variety,” the gastroenterologist explained.

Lactose intolerance symptoms:

The doctor noted the symptoms of lactose intolerance that usually start to appear within 30 minutes to 2 hours of consuming lactose. “These may include bloating, abdominal distension, loose stools or diarrhoea, excessive gas, abdominal cramps or pain, and occasionally nausea or vomiting. In children, it can present as recurrent abdominal pain, irritability, or refusal to drink milk.”

Lactose intolerance is not as same as dairy allergy.(Freepik)

Nutritional alternatives to lactose:

1. Plant-based milks: For anyone avoiding cow’s milk, plant-based options like soy, oat, almond, and pea milk can be excellent choices. The key is to pick versions that are fortified with calcium and vitamin D, since these nutrients are vital for strong bones and healthy growth. Soy and pea milks are the most similar to cow’s milk in terms of nutrition, especially protein, making them good everyday replacements. Almond and oat milks are lighter, but still useful if included alongside other protein-rich foods. Also read | Are you lactose intolerant? Doctor says, it’s different from being allergic to dairy

2. Calcium sources: Calcium doesn’t have to come only from milk. Foods like tofu, ragi (finger millet), sesame seeds, almonds, and leafy greens all contribute to bone health. For children and adults alike, including these in daily meals helps build a balanced, nourishing diet. Traditional foods such as ragi porridge or millet rotis are naturally rich in calcium, while sesame paste (tahini) or a handful of almonds can make easy, healthy snacks.

3. Vitamin D: Even with good calcium intake, bones cannot stay strong without enough vitamin D. Sunlight is a natural source, but lifestyle, weather, or skin sensitivity often limit exposure. For this reason, many people, especially children, may need supplements after medical advice. Vitamin D also helps reduce the risk of bone weakness later in life, making it an important part of daily nutrition.

4. Protein sources: Milk is a natural protein source, but if it’s avoided, it’s important to make up for it with other foods. Soy milk and pea-protein drinks are excellent substitutes, as they provide good quality protein. For those who prefer almond or oat milk, pairing them with foods like pulses, lentils, chickpeas, or tofu ensures the diet remains well-balanced. Also read | Dietician explains if lactose-intolerant people are missing out on calcium; suggests 5 alternatives for dairy-free diet

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.