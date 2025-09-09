AIIMS-trained neurologist lists 5 headache-related symptoms that call for medical attention: Fever, blurry vision, more

Headaches are among the most common health complaints, often brushed aside as a result of stress, lack of sleep, or dehydration. While many do subside on their own, persistent or unusual headaches can sometimes signal deeper, more serious health issues. Experts warn that ignoring such symptoms may delay timely diagnosis and treatment of underlying complications. According to Dr. Sehrawat, headaches accompanied by fever, loss of balance, and vision problems can signal underlying brain complications and warrant immediate medical intervention.(Unsplash)

Also Read | Doctor reveals simple hack that can temporarily ease discomfort from migraine

Dr. Priyanka Sehrawat, a neurologist and general physician who earned her doctorate in neurology from AIIMS, has outlined five headache-related symptoms that should not be ignored. In an Instagram video from September 7, she explained the possible causes of these warning signs - ranging from difficulty in maintaining balance to fever and blurry vision - that may point to underlying conditions and urged viewers to seek medical attention promptly.

Change in character of headache

According to Dr. Sehrawat, if your headaches were previously mild and infrequent but have recently changed in pattern or intensity, it may be a warning sign to consult a neurologist. She explains the symptoms as follows - “This includes pain involving the entire head, a band-like feeling, severe vomiting, an increase in frequency, or an increase in intensity.”

Visual issues or ringing in ears

If your headache is accompanied with issues with your vision, including “double vision, reduced sight, blurred vision, or the loss of peripheral vision (like a curtain closing),” you must immediately consult a doctor. The neurologist also adds another possible warning sign - a ringing sensation in your ears - which might indicate increased brain pressure. It is a serious condition that could damage the brain and spinal cord.

Headache with fever and other symptoms

Dr. Sehrawat said, “If a headache begins with a fever and persists, accompanied by neck stiffness and vomiting, these symptoms can indicate a brain infection, lesion, or situations leading to increased pressure in the brain.” She suggests consulting a neurologist at once.

Onset of headache after 50 years of age

If you are 50 years of age and have never experienced headaches of significant intensity or frequency - but you’ve recently started getting severe and frequent headaches all of a sudden, the neurologist recommends seeing a specialist.

Also Read | AIIMS orthopaedic surgeon lists 5 common bone and joint problems you shouldn’t ignore; shares simple management tips

Weakness or sensory changes in limbs

Dr. Sehrawat points out that symptoms like weakness in your arms and legs which hinders your daily activities, causing difficulty in walking and maintaining balance, numbness, tingling sensations, which are accompanied by headaches - “this signifies there might be some sort of lesion in the brain causing the headache.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.