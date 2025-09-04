AIIMS orthopaedic surgeon lists 5 common bone and joint problems you shouldn’t ignore; shares simple management tips

Our bones and joints silently support us through every step, lift, and movement, yet we often take them for granted. Minor aches, stiffness, or discomfort are usually brushed aside as part of daily life, but these seemingly small issues can sometimes point to underlying orthopaedic problems. Left unchecked, they may progress into chronic pain or even mobility challenges. (Also read: Orthopaedic surgeon shares how a 35 year old suffered acute liver failure after herbal detox: ‘Silently destroyed his…' ) Common orthopedic problems arise after age 40, often causing pain and mobility difficulties. (Freepik)

Dr Rajesh Meena, orthopaedic specialist at AIIMS Delhi shares in his August 25 Instagram post 5 common orthopedic problems you should not ignore and offers simple tips to manage them effectively.

1. Neck and shoulder pain

Why it happens: Commonly caused by poor posture and prolonged screen time.

Symptoms: Can lead to stiffness, headaches, and reduced flexibility.

Tip: Take micro-breaks every 30 minutes and stretch gently to release tension.

2. Lower back pain

Why it happens: Affects 8 out of 10 adults, often due to a sedentary lifestyle, incorrect mattress choice, or lifting weights improperly.

Symptoms: Chronic pain and mobility issues if ignored.

Tip: Maintain proper posture and focus on strengthening core muscles.

3. Knee osteoarthritis

Why it happens: Very common after 40 years of age.

Symptoms: Pain, swelling, and difficulty walking.

Tip: Maintain a healthy weight and opt for low-impact exercises like cycling or swimming.

4. Tennis elbow / Golfer’s Elbow

Why it happens: Not just for athletes; common in those using computers, mobile phones, or doing repetitive tasks.

Symptoms: Pain and tenderness around the elbow.

Tip: Avoid overuse, and consider using elbow supports when necessary.

5. Carpal Tunnel Syndrome

Why it happens: Caused by excessive typing, prolonged mobile usage, or linked with conditions like diabetes.

Symptoms: Numbness, tingling, or weakness in hands and fingers.

Tip: Do wrist stretches and switch to ergonomic keyboards for better support.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.