Orthopedic doctor explains how desk jobs affects joints, warns against stiffness and weakness
Desk jobs lead to joint stiffness and chronic pain, says orthopedic specialist. Make sure you take short breaks and exercise regularly to prevent damage.
If your typical working day involves sitting for long hours on your chair, you may want to pay special attention to your overall health. While sitting may seem relaxing as compared to physical labour, it brings a hidden cost to physical health, particularly to our joints.
According to Dr Ashish Mittal, Director and Unit Head - Department of Orthopaedics & Joint Replacement, Arthroscopy & Sports Injury - Max Hospital, Dehradun, long periods of desk work can subtly exacerbate chronic pain, muscular imbalances, and joint stiffness, particularly in the neck, shoulders, spine, hips, knees, and wrists.
Side effects of desk jobs on joint health
Desk-bound jobs limit mobility, which lowers blood flow and lubrication in the joints and increases their susceptibility to stiffness and degeneration over time, Dr Mittal tells Health Shots.
What makes it worse? Poor posture! Slouching, craning the neck forward, or sitting with the legs crossed, can exacerbate these problems that sitting too long can bring along.
Common long-term joint issues due to desk jobs
You may experience one or more of the following if you sit for long working hours:
- Chronic neck and shoulder stiffness
- Lower back pain due to prolonged sitting
- Hip tightness and reduced flexibility
- Knee strain from improper sitting posture
- Wrist and hand discomfort from excessive typing or mouse use
Due to a lack of physical exercise, many desk workers also suffer from tight hamstrings and weak core muscles, which indirectly destabilizes the joints and makes movement more uncomfortable and inefficient.
Also read: Doctor shares 7 mistakes employees in desk-bound jobs make that damage knee joints
How to prevent joint pain
Preventive care is key. You may protect your joint health by doing the following:
- Stretching exercises
- Invest in ergonomic workstations
- Take breaks to stand or walk every hour
- Maintain proper posture
"Long-term issues can be avoided by seeing an orthopedic expert or physiotherapist as soon as discomfort appears," says Dr Mittal.
Joint surgery for pain management
For people whose joint deterioration have already reached advanced stage, joint replacement procedures greatly benefit them, suggests Dr Mittal.
"These operations have advanced in sophistication in recent years, with alternatives such as robotic arm-assisted joint replacement providing greater accuracy, reduced pain following surgery, and accelerated recuperation," he adds.
Given the prevalence of desk work in the workplace, taking proactive measures to maintain our joints is essential for long-term health.
