Orthopedic doctor explains how desk jobs affects joints, warns against stiffness and weakness

If your typical working day involves sitting for long hours on your chair, you may want to pay special attention to your overall health. While sitting may seem relaxing as compared to physical labour, it brings a hidden cost to physical health, particularly to our joints. Doctor cautions against the long-term side effects of desk jobs on joints.(Adobe Stock)

According to Dr Ashish Mittal, Director and Unit Head - Department of Orthopaedics & Joint Replacement, Arthroscopy & Sports Injury - Max Hospital, Dehradun, long periods of desk work can subtly exacerbate chronic pain, muscular imbalances, and joint stiffness, particularly in the neck, shoulders, spine, hips, knees, and wrists.

Side effects of desk jobs on joint health

Desk-bound jobs limit mobility, which lowers blood flow and lubrication in the joints and increases their susceptibility to stiffness and degeneration over time, Dr Mittal tells Health Shots.

What makes it worse? Poor posture! Slouching, craning the neck forward, or sitting with the legs crossed, can exacerbate these problems that sitting too long can bring along.

Common long-term joint issues due to desk jobs

You may experience one or more of the following if you sit for long working hours:

Chronic neck and shoulder stiffness

Lower back pain due to prolonged sitting

Hip tightness and reduced flexibility

Knee strain from improper sitting posture

Wrist and hand discomfort from excessive typing or mouse use

Due to a lack of physical exercise, many desk workers also suffer from tight hamstrings and weak core muscles, which indirectly destabilizes the joints and makes movement more uncomfortable and inefficient.

How to prevent joint pain

Preventive care is key. You may protect your joint health by doing the following:

Stretching exercises

Invest in ergonomic workstations

Take breaks to stand or walk every hour

Maintain proper posture

"Long-term issues can be avoided by seeing an orthopedic expert or physiotherapist as soon as discomfort appears," says Dr Mittal.

Joint surgery for pain management

For people whose joint deterioration have already reached advanced stage, joint replacement procedures greatly benefit them, suggests Dr Mittal.

"These operations have advanced in sophistication in recent years, with alternatives such as robotic arm-assisted joint replacement providing greater accuracy, reduced pain following surgery, and accelerated recuperation," he adds.

Given the prevalence of desk work in the workplace, taking proactive measures to maintain our joints is essential for long-term health.