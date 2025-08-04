National Bone and Joint Day 2025: Doctor shares 7 mistakes employees in desk-bound jobs make that damage knee joints

National Bone and Joint Day 2025: On August 4, National Bone and Joint Day is observed in India. It aims to raise awareness about bone and joint health, including both prevention and treatment. On this day, let's take a closer look at one of the increasingly vulnerable groups: employees in desk-bound roles. When long hours are spent sitting at a desk, with typing or clicking being the only physical movements of the day, it silently takes a toll on musculoskeletal health. Office goers suffer from challenging knee pains.(Shutterstock)

ALSO READ: Almond milk is more than just a fad: Dietician explains bone health benefits and why it's better than dairy milk

Dr Amyn Rajani, Consultant Knee, Shoulder & Hip Surgeon, Breach Candy PD Hinduja and Saifee, told HT Lifestyle the importance of being active at work, both at home and office.

“In today’s digital age, many of us are spending long hours seated in front of a computer screen, either in offices or while working remotely from home. While technology has made work easier and faster, it has also silently affected our musculoskeletal health. As an orthopaedic doctor, I regularly see young professionals suffering from back pain, neck stiffness, vitamin D deficiency, and even early-onset knee pain. The key culprit is often our sedentary lifestyle,” Dr Rajani explained.

The digital work's nature has led to long hours of sitting, either at the office or at home. The prolonged inactivity, day after day, is increasingly causing early joint issues. It requires proactive measures to reduce joint stiffness and pain.



Dr Amyn Rajani shared 7 mistakes to avoid if you wish to maintain good knee health:

1. Sitting for long hours without movement

Attending client calls back to back and staying glued to the desk may hurt the knee joint health.(Shutterstock)

Prolonged sitting stiffens your muscles and joints. Make it a rule to walk at least 50 steps every hour.

After sitting for an hour, get up and take a 5-minute walking break.

2. Poor posture at the workstation

Slouching, craning the neck forward, or sitting with a rounded back while using the computer puts undue stress on the spine.

Ideally, your workstation should be ergonomically designed: the screen at eye level, feet flat on the ground, and elbows at 90 degrees.

Stand up and stretch at least 7 times during an 8-hour workday to break the cycle of stiffness.

3. Ignoring desk exercises

Try doing long stretches. (Shutterstock)

Avoid sitting all day.

Try desk yoga or seated stretches.

Simple movements like forward bends, spinal twists, and backbends can improve circulation and prevent muscular tension.

4. Vitamin D deficiency

With most office environments operating in enclosed spaces or air-conditioned rooms, sunlight exposure is minimal, leading to widespread vitamin D deficiency.

This vitamin is crucial for bone strength and even affects mood. Get vitamin D levels tested regularly and take supplements if needed, under medical advice.

5. Wearing the wrong footwear

Avoid wearing heels to office.(Shutterstock)

Avoid wearing high heels for prolonged periods, as they can alter your posture and lead to knee or back problems.

Men should opt for shoes with a wide toe box and soft cushioning, especially if they’re on their feet often during the day.

6. Neglecting diet

Include protein-rich foods such as paneer, lentils, and eggs, along with bone-friendly snacks like almonds, walnuts, flaxseeds, and sesame seeds.

A diet rich in calcium, vitamin D, and protein provides the foundation for good bone health.

7. Skipping regular exercise

Make sure to include yoga in your routine.(Shutterstock)

Even with a busy schedule, aim to exercise for at least 25 to 30 minutes daily.

Can try brisk walk, cycling, yoga, or strength training; movement is medicine.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.