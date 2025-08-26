Orthopaedic surgeon shares how a 35 year old suffered acute liver failure after herbal detox: ‘Silently destroyed his…'

Many people turn to herbal detox drinks, believing them to be safe because they are "natural." But these products are not always harmless. Dr Shagun Agarwal, orthopaedic surgeon at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital shared in his August 25 post how a 35-year-old software engineer from Bangalore developed acute liver failure after consuming a popular herbal tonic daily, highlighting the hidden risks of unregulated supplements. (Also read: Orthopaedic surgeon warns 1 in 3 women face osteoporosis fracture risk, shares 10 prevention habits: 'Jump 30 times' ) Bangalore man's liver fails after daily use of 'natural' herbal detox tonic.

How 35-year-old suffer acute liver failure

"He was 35, a software engineer from Bangalore, long hours at work, endless chai breaks, and no time for exercise. One day, a colleague told him, 'Bhai, your liver must be tired… try this herbal detox. Pure ayurvedic, 100% natural. I've been having it daily," Dr. Shagun shares.

He adds, “It sounded safe. After all, it was 'herbal.' And in India, we often believe that what's natural can't harm us. So every morning, with faith in his heart, he drank a glass of that green tonic. Weeks turned into months. Then… the changes began. He felt tired. His appetite dropped. His eyes looked pale. 'Maybe just long screen time,' he thought,”

"Until one night. He woke up with unbearable stomach pain. His wife rushed him to the hospital. By the time they reached, "his eyes had turned yellow, and his body was swollen. Doctors ran urgent tests. The verdict shocked them: acute liver failure. The same 'detox' drink that promised health… had silently destroyed his liver," recalls. Dr Shagun.

Hidden risks of herbal supplements

Dr. Shagun further warns about the hidden dangers of herbal or detox drinks:

Green tea extract, aloe vera, comfrey, kava, and many other so-called herbal supplements have been shown in medical research (PubMed/NIH) to cause liver damage.

The market is flooded with products that lack proper testing, regulation, or warning labels. Your liver is your body's natural detox machine. It works 24/7 without complaint. It doesn't need a magic drink, it needs balance, rest, and care.

"Don't let blind faith in 'herbal cures' put you or your family in the ICU," he concludes.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.