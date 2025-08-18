Orthopaedic surgeon warns 1 in 3 women face osteoporosis fracture risk, shares 10 prevention habits: 'Jump 30 times'

Bones may feel strong and unbreakable, but with age, they can quietly lose density, making you prone to osteoporosis and fractures. Jocelyn Wittstein, orthopaedic surgeon, shares in her June 16 Instagram post 10 simple everyday habits to keep your bones healthy and strong for years to come. Check out top 10 habits to prevent osteoporosis and strengthen your bones. (Freepik)

"As a female Orthopaedic surgeon, I am keenly aware of the fate of many women- ⅓ will have an osteoporosis-related fracture. A third of people who break their hip die within 1-2 years. Women sustain 75 percent of all hip fractures," says Jocelyn. (Also read: Orthopaedic surgeon warns ‘vitamin D deficiency is causing joint pain in millennials’; here’s how to protect your bones )

She further shares 10 things she does to reduce her risk of osteoporosis and fractures.

1. Do strength training 2–3 days a week.

2. Jump 30 times, three days a week (more when using a jump rope as cardio).

3. Practice balance exercises regularly.

4. Include weight-bearing cardio in workouts.

5. Get enough calcium through diet.

6. Take 400 mg/day magnesium glycinate and 2000 IU/day vitamin D (supports bones and joints).

7. Add a Type I hydrolysed collagen supplement (look for Fortibone in the ingredient list).

8. Take 5 grams per day of creatine monohydrate to help maintain muscle mass and strength, which indirectly supports bone density (not recommended for those with kidney conditions).

9. Consider transdermal estrogen during perimenopause or menopause after consulting a doctor. Research shows menopausal hormone therapy can increase hip bone mineral density by 4 percent and spine density by 5 percent, while reducing hip fracture risk by 30 percent and vertebral fracture risk by 40 percent.

10. Get a DEXA scan by age 50 instead of waiting until 65. Since women can lose 2 percent of bone density per year at menopause, earlier screening provides valuable insights for prevention.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.