Forget green smoothies, this viral 5-step Ayurveda detox could be the gut reset you need and it starts with vomiting

Ayurveda experts have shared that over time, the accumulation of toxins (Ama) can lead to health issues such as fatigue, skin problems and digestive disorders. Ayurveda offers a natural detox with therapies like Panchakarma, along with tailored diets and herbal treatments. Detox and rejuvenate with Panchkarma: The Ayurvedic detox solution(File Photo)

This Ayurvedic ritual could reduce inflammation and heal mental clutter

Ayurvedic detox programs help cleanse the body, promote digestion and rejuvenate the skin, boosting overall health and vitality. Experts claim that Panchakarma, which literally means “five actions” is Ayurveda’s powerful healing therapy designed to flush out toxins, balance your bioenergies or doshas (Vata, Pitta, Kapha which govern all your physical and mental actions) restore your energy and reset you for good.

Panchakarma: Therapies such as Abhyangam, Swedana and Basti help reduce pain by reducing inflammation, improving blood circulation and promoting relaxation.(Pixabay)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Manisha Mishra Goswami, Ayurveda Physician, spilled the beans on Panchakarma's five-step detox system:

1. Vaman – therapeutic vomiting to clear excess mucus

2. Virechan – herbal purgation to cleanse the liver, gut and excess acids

3. Basti – medicated enemas for deep colon detox and Vata balance to counter aches and pains

4. Nasya – nasal drops to clear sinuses and mind, promote collagen and reduce hair fall

5. Raktamokshana – bloodletting to purify blood and skin, needed in skin concerns

Dr Manisha Mishra Goswami revealed, “Through a personalised process involving oil massages, herbal steams and the purgatory actions, Panchakarma gently clears and heals the gut, liver, skin, joints — even your mental clutter. It's not just detox, it’s rejuvenation. People report better digestion, deeper sleep, glowing skin, hormonal balance and a sense of lightness they haven’t felt in years.”

From brain fog to glowing skin: What really happens after Panchakarma?

Dr Manisha Mishra Goswami highlighted, “Apart from healing diseases with panchkarma, Ayurveda also offers it as a preventive measure to keep your health optimised. Health is the best investment and I recommend people to definitely try it as a preventative measure during seasonal change.”

Panchakarma Therapies: Virechana (purgation) and basti (enema) are traditional Ayurvedic detoxification therapies that help remove toxins and parasites from the body.(Pixabay)

Bringing his expertise to the same, Dr VM Gopal Menon, Ayurvedic Physician at Vaidyaratnam Vrindavan Ayurveda Chikitsalayam, shared, “While Panchakarma is widely recognised for detoxification, its deeper value lies in resetting cellular intelligence. Ayurveda views disease not merely as toxin accumulation, but as a disruption in the body's innate self-regulatory mechanisms, Prana, Agni and Ojas.”

He explained, “Panchakarma, when administered correctly, doesn’t just cleanse; it re-educates the body. One profound yet overlooked benefit is its role in neurophysiological reset. We’ve observed improved vagal tone, better sleep architecture, and reduced systemic inflammation in patients post-therapy. This suggests Panchakarma may influence the gut-brain axis, restoring harmony between mental and metabolic health.”

The process emphasises not just the elimination of toxins but the restoration of coherence across biological rhythms. True rejuvenation happens when the body remembers how to heal, not when it is merely scrubbed clean. That, experts claim, is the silent revolution Panchakarma brings: subtle, systemic and deeply intelligent.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.