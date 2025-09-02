Doctor reveals simple hack that can temporarily ease discomfort from migraine

Migraines are no trivial business - far more than just a “bad headache,” they are a debilitating neurological condition that can disrupt daily activities for hours or even days. Characterized by intense throbbing headache, nausea, sensitivity to light and sound, and sometimes visual disturbances, migraines can seriously disrupt daily life and productivity. While treatments range from medication to lifestyle adjustments, many people continue to seek simple, accessible remedies to manage the pain when it strikes. Cold therapy can provide temporary relief to intense migraine pain.(Unsplash)

Double board-certified physician in anesthesiology and interventional pain medicine, Dr. Kunal Sood has revealed a simple hack that can provide temporary relief to intense migraine pains. In an Instagram post from September 2, the doctor explains the physiological mechanism behind cold therapy for migraines - showing how a chilled bottle or cold pack can bring temporary relief and sharing the research that backs it up.

How does cold therapy work?

Dr. Sood breaks down the positive effect of cold therapy on blood vessels: “The cold causes blood vessels to constrict which may help offset the dilation thought to trigger migraine pain.” Additionally, cold therapy also soothes the neural pathways, by slowing down nerve signals, especially those through the trigeminal nerve, which is a major pathway linked to migraine attacks. Dr. Sood also mentions, “The cold creates a numbing effect and may reduce inflammation in the forehead and scalp offering temporary relief.”

“In studies, cold head wraps and compresses provided fast relief, especially within the first 30 minutes,” the doctor notes. However, he also mentions that it might not be effective for everyone, and the intensity of effects may vary from person to person. It is a temporary solution and does not provide prolonged relief. But cold therapy is a simple, low-risk option to manage migraine discomfort that is worth trying out when the attack begins.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.