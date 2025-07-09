Neurologist shares how stress alters brain structure and lists 5 neurological conditions that stress may worsen

Stress feels overwhelming, a sensory and emotional overload that can become overstimulating, especially when time feels tight and pressing, whether it’s the last few minutes of the exam or rushing to a boarding gate that’s about to close. Stress is beneficial for short periods, sharpening focus and bringing in concentrated energy to take quick action for the urgent task at hand. But, stress over the long haul is concerning as it is damaging to the brain. Stress silently shapes your neurological health.(Shutterstock)

Dr Kanchana S Pillai, Consultant Neurologist, K J Somaiya Hospital and Research Centre, shared in an interview with HT Lifestyle about the consequences of stress on neurological health. When stress persists for a long period, its effects go beyond just altering mood; it can change the very structure of the brain. It physically changes how the brain works, indicating how deeply the emotional strain of stress affects physical health.

Dr Kanchana said, “Stress is typically considered an emotional or mental issue, but neurologically, it's much more. In the midst of chronic stress, the brain is in hyperdrive. The body releases high levels of cortisol and adrenaline that, over time, can disrupt the brain's normal cycle. The part of the brain that controls learning and memory, the hippocampus, can shrink. The amygdala, which is responsible for responding to fear and emotions, overreacts. And the prefrontal cortex, which controls decision-making and self-control, becomes impaired.”

The neurologist further confirmed that stress can leave lasting brain changes, over time affecting large areas of cognition, from memory to concentration. She added, “Yes, if left unchecked, long-term stress can lead to structural and functional brain alterations. These can range from forgetfulness, poor concentration, worry, and even behavioural changes. Chronic stress has even been linked to speeding up cognitive decline and vulnerability to neurodegenerative disease by some studies.”

Dr Kanchana S Pillai shared a succinct guide with us, covering the neurological conditions that stress may worsen, habits that help shield the brain from stress and signs when to visit a doctor:

5 neurological conditions that get triggered or worsened by stress

Stress increases migraine.(Freepik)



1. Migraine: Stress is one of the most common precipitating factors.

2. Epilepsy: It can lower seizure thresholds in some patients.

3. Multiple Sclerosis (MS): Stress can increase flare-ups due to its impact on the immune system.

4. Stroke: Chronic stress plays a role in high blood pressure and inflammation, two most critical stroke risk factors.

5. Parkinson's disease: Stress can significantly impact the symptoms of Parkinson's disease.



5 habits that help protect brain from stress

Meditation helps to calm down stress.(Shutterstock)



1. Regular exercise: Boosts blood flow and decreases cortisol.

2. Mindfulness exercises: Meditation and deep breathing calm the amygdala.

3. Quality sleep: Sleep is the brain's repair cycle. Get 7–8 hours.

4. Balanced diet: Omega-3s, leafy greens, and hydration build brain health.

5. Social support: Emotional support is a natural stress buffer.



4 signs that indicate you need to visit a doctor

Persistent fatigue.

Forgetfulness.

Mood swings.

Headaches that won’t go away.

ALSO READ: Are you just forgetful or is it something more? Neurologist shares when to see a doctor

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.