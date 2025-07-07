Are you just forgetful or is it something more? Neurologist shares when to see a doctor
While age-related cognitive decline is normal, progressive memory loss can be alarming, said the neurologist.
Forgetfulness is a common part of ageing and is usually not a cause for concern. However, in some cases, gradual memory loss can signal underlying neurological conditions. So, how do we know when it’s time to seek medical help? Also read | Neurosurgeon says ‘stress rewires our brain’ leading to high cortisol, memory loss; suggests 5 easy ways to stay sharp
In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Saurabh Yatish Bansal, additional director-neurology, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram said, “While occasional forgetfulness can be part of normal life, persistent or progressive symptoms should prompt timely evaluation by a neurologist. Medically relevant insights can help differentiate between normal, age-related forgetfulness and signs that may indicate an underlying neurological condition.”
When forgetfulness is considered normal:
1. Age-related cognitive slowing:
Mild forgetfulness, such as momentarily misplacing items or occasionally forgetting names, is common with ageing and typically does not interfere with daily functioning.
2. Stress and multitasking:
High cognitive load, emotional stress, or anxiety can temporarily impact memory and concentration.
3. Sleep deprivation:
Poor sleep quality or insufficient rest directly affects attention span, recall, and mental alertness.
4. Nutritional or metabolic factors:
Vitamin B12 deficiency, thyroid imbalances, or dehydration can impair cognition but are often reversible with appropriate treatment.
5. Medication effects:
Certain drugs, particularly sedatives, antihistamines, and some psychiatric medications, can affect short-term memory.
6. Digital overload:
Constant exposure to screens and multitasking may reduce sustained attention, which in turn affects memory formation.
When to seek medical attention:
1. Progressive memory decline:
Increasing forgetfulness that begins to affect daily tasks or social functioning should not be ignored.
2. Language and communication issues:
Difficulty recalling words, frequent repetition, or struggling to follow conversations may signal early cognitive impairment. Also read | Worried about forgetting things? Study says this belief can affect memory retention
3. Behavioural changes:
Mood swings, confusion, poor judgment, or withdrawal from routine activities are early warning signs of neurological conditions such as dementia.
4. Disorientation or misplaced objects in illogical places:
For instance, placing keys in the refrigerator or losing track of familiar routes.
5. Family history of neurodegenerative disorders:
Those with close relatives diagnosed with Alzheimer’s or related conditions should consider early screening.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
