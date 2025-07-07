Neurosurgeon says ‘stress rewires our brain’ leading to high cortisol, memory loss; suggests 5 easy ways to stay sharp

Have you been under a lot of pressure lately? It could be related to workload, family dynamics, or just some tiff you got into with your friend. But did you know that this stress could harm your brain? An overload of stress shrinks the hippocampus, scrambles focus, and ramps up anxiety. (Freepik)

In an Instagram post shared on June 14, Dr Steven Spitz, neurosurgeon, talked about what stress really does to your brain. He discussed the three ways in which stress rewires our brain and suggested 5 ways to help your brain stay sharp. Let's find out what the neurosurgeon suggested:

How stress rewires your brain

According to the neurosurgeon, stress leads to:

Cortisol

Memory loss

Poor focus

He stressed that our brain wasn’t built for nonstop cortisol. So, when there is an overload of stress, it “shrinks the hippocampus, scrambles focus, and ramps up anxiety.” Here's how the above-mentioned three factors affect our brain:

Per Dr Spitz, when we are stressed, our amygdala lights up and the increased cortisol levels activate our fear centre. This leads to increased anxiety, fear, and emotional reactivity. “Your brain starts to prioritise threats over logic,” he stressed.

Chronic stress = Cortisol overload

“When your body stays in 'fight or flight' mode too long, cortisol builds up and brain structure and function start to change,” the neurosurgeon stated. “This isn't just 'in your head' - it's science,” he stressed.

Additionally, it also affects the hippocampus, which is our memory centre. “High cortisol shrinks the hippocampus and makes it harder to remember things, learn new info, regulate emotions, and leads to forgetfulness,” Dr Spitz said. He warned that all these aren't just signs of ageing. It's cortisol.

Lastly, stress also affects our prefrontal cortex, aka the decision control centre. “Chronic stress impairs your judgment, focus, and impulse control. That ‘foggy brain’ feeling? Blame cortisol hitting your prefrontal cortex. Protect your brain. Stress management isn't optional - it's neuroscience,” he explained.

How to help your brain stay sharp

Here’s what the neurosurgeon does to help his brain stay sharp:

Move every day (even 10 minutes helps)

Say no without guilt

Box-Breathe (2-second breath in, 2-second hold, 2-second exhale, and 2-second hold)

Walk without a phone sometimes

Prioritise sleep like it’s surgery prep

“No trendy hacks. Just what actually works. If you’ve been living in survival mode lately, this is your reminder: you can’t pour from an empty prefrontal cortex,” he stressed.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.