Neurologist says your brain could be crying for help: ‘These everyday habits may actually be signs of anxiety'

Anxiety isn't always about sweaty palms or racing thoughts, it can creep into your everyday routine in ways you might never suspect. Dr Siddharth Warrier, a neurologist, shared in his June 25 Instagram post that everything from doom-scrolling through negative news to splurging on impulse buys could actually be subtle cries for help from your brain. These surprising signs, he says, often go unnoticed, but maybe it's your mind's way of signalling that it's overwhelmed and needs support. (Also read: Your breath could reveal your identity, BMI, anxiety, depression and even sleep patterns: Study ) Is your brain signalling anxiety? Recognise these subtle signs now.(Freepik)

"Here are some physical signs that may be due to underlying anxiety. Your body is talking to you. Listen," Dr. Siddharth wrote in the caption.

Could your everyday habits be signs of anxiety

He explains in the video, "Here are some things that may be happening because of anxiety." These include jaw clenching, which can lead to a cracking or popping sound when you open your jaw, frequent sighing, symptoms of irritable bowel or irritable bladder, having shifty eyes, and disturbed sleep. He also notes that if your mouth suddenly goes dry or you find yourself compulsively shopping or fidgeting with your arms and legs, it could be anxiety at play.

Other surprising signs include nail biting, hair pulling, skin pinching, lip biting, and even being consistently absent-minded. According to him, having a cluttered room or a strong urge to excessively please people around you might also be linked to chronic anxiety, your brain's subtle way of staying in survival mode.

When habits hide distress

Sharing more symptoms, Dr Warrier adds that anxiety may also manifest as doom-scrolling (endlessly scrolling through negative or alarming content), constant procrastination, and an overwhelming fear of missing out, commonly known as FOMO.

These everyday actions may not seem alarming on the surface, but when they start affecting your daily life, they could be signs that your nervous system is under pressure.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.