Days too short to give time to yourself? All about ‘revenge bedtime procrastination’, ways to fix it

Days blur and slip away, and in a blink, it's time to sleep. Our jam-packed schedules barely leave any personal ‘me’ time, making one grapple with a sense of dwindling self-control and autonomy. As a form of rebellion and ‘revenge’ against the relentless pace of the day, you attempt to extend it. To enjoy your leisure time, whether reading a book, scrolling social media, or binge-watching a movie, you postpone sleeping. Staying well past bedtime is harmful to both your mental and physical wellbeing.(Pexels/mikoto.raw )

In a bid for a modicum of independence and freedom, you refuse to sleep on time, trying to reclaim some extra time for yourself from the already bygone day. Deliberately putting off sleep becomes a vengeful way to counteract the powerlessness felt during the hectic day and to seize whatever is left of the day. This is called ‘revenge bedtime procrastination’ and is more common than you think. It’s a refuge before the next day begins and sprints away the same way.

ALSO READ: Secrets to the perfect nap revealed in new NASA study: The right time, environment and more

Consequences

Sleep postponement leads to poor sleep quality with reduced sleep hours. Engaging in stimulating recreational activities well past bedtime can hyperactivate the brain, making it difficult to unwind and fall asleep. Even when you’re done, your brain is still buzzing. And as a result, sleep is delayed. On average, adults are required to sleep for at least seven hours. Postponing sleep damages the sleep cycle, and causes sleep fatigue or exhaustion from inadequate sleep the next day.

Cognitive functions take a significant hit, impairing concentration and memory with slowed reaction time. Irritability and headaches become the highlight of the next day. Regularly postponing sleep invites a plethora of problems. If it becomes a habit, you’re likely to suffer from chronic sleep deprivation and insomnia. It also poses numerous problems to physical wellbeing, such as weakening of the immune system, and increased risk of obesity, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, hypertension, and other serious ailments.

ALSO READ: Still counting sheep? Combat sleep anxiety with these alternatives

How to cope

1. Make your days livelier

A stressful and cramped morning schedule makes you more susceptible to staying late for your 'me time.' (Pexels)

Energise your days by maximising and enjoying them to the fullest. Stop working on the clock, and step away to quit viewing daytime solely as a dull, linear progression. Plan and focus on efficient time management by preparing detailed schedules (realistic ones that you’ll actually follow). Don’t keep grinding relentlessly, find short breaks to catch a quick episode of your favourite series, or doodle in your notebook. By working mindlessly the entire day, you feel drained and disheartened over how quickly the day has slipped away. When days are fulfilling, the urge to delay sleep reduces.

2. Housefull nights

Nighttime skincare is a great way to relax.(Pexels)

Make your nights meaningful, something to look forward to. Inculcate nightly routines and stick to them without skipping. When fulfilling routines are done religiously, the nights don’t have the space for anything extra to cram. If you’re a skincare enthusiast, indulge in your delicate skincare ritual with dedication. Journaling can also be a perfect creative outlet to unwind after a long day. Journaling, skincare, or meditation as a night routine are relaxing, and they are not overly stimulating like some of your leisure activities. When you have activities lined up for the night, you’re less likely to use bedtime as a dumping ground for the day’s unmet leisure time.

3. Exhaust your body

Jogging tires your body quickly, making you sleep on time.(Pexels)

Exercising is a powerful sleep inducer. Exercise to tire out your body and feel so exhausted that you crave to hit the sack and sleep like a baby. Go for brisk walking, jogging, or hit the gym to sweat it out. It's not only keeping your body fit but the physical exertion makes it difficult to resist the call of sleep. It’s a biological instinct to rest after intense physical activities. By consciously exhausting yourself, you're setting the stage for a good night’s sleep, weakening the urge to stay up.

ALSO READ: Better sleep is linked to lower levels of loneliness: Study

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.