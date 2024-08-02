Still counting sheep? Combat sleep anxiety with these alternatives

Sleep rejuvenates the body and gears up the mind for the next day. As soon as you hit the sack, you expect sleep to envelop you and tuck you away in the warmth of unconsciousness. But with sleep exhaustion on your mind, you count imaginary jumping sheep, hoping by then sleep will knock on your door. The sheep are tired of jumping over the fence now, as you spiral and frantically check the time left to wake up the next morning. The sheep have all crossed the fence and you are still lying awake.

But a watched pot never boils. So the faster you quit worrying over the time and pulling your hair out in frustration, embrace it. Don't go to war with sleep, stop tugging the rope and hurting yourself. Let the anxiety go. Most of the anxiety stems from worrying about the next day's consequences of sleep deprivation. What's the worst that can happen? You'll either chug coffee or sleep in the middle of the day. Big deal. Coiling yourself into anxiety is worse. So here are some ways you can stop the anxiety and try these things instead:

Faux productivity

You have to trick your mind and distract yourself from the tedious wait. Asserting productivity is a reversed psychology trick, and sleep becomes insecure when you are not paying attention. With ‘faux’ productivity, you’ll be sleeping in no time. Pick up a book from your TBR (to-be-read list) and start reading. In the tussle for one more chapter, sleep will sneak in, somehow. If not a big reader, do your homework, nothing makes you fall asleep faster than dull assignments, but make sure it’s not on any digital device. Channel your inner artist to paint something. The main aim should be to exhaust your brain with mental work and productivity, even if the motivation is corrupted, you’ll fall asleep at some point.

ASMR

ASMR, or Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response, refers to certain audio or visual triggers that evoke a tingling sensation on the scalp and the back of the head, making you feel relaxed and sleepy. The audio is sharp and of superior quality, finely attuned to the highest sensitivity. However, the response can vary from person to person. Triggers range from ambient sounds like the pitter-patter of rain, whispering, tapping, close personal attention, to role plays and soft sounds like paper crinkling. Sleep-inducing sounds like white noise are also equally effective.

Bath

A good old bath releases the coiled anxiety in your guts. Washing away the worries, a nice bath with scented body wash eases your muscles and relaxes you. Bath instantly cools the body temperature, and the low temperature signals the body that it’s time for sleep. After the bath, apply a calming essential oil with lavender on your wrists, if olfactory stimulants work for you.

But, precaution is better than cure. Skip afternoon sleep, and exhaust your body throughout the day with physical exercises. Adhere to your sleep schedule to keep your internal sleep clock consistent. Minimise exposure to digital devices at least 1-1.5 hours before sleep as blue light disrupts the sleep cycle.

Wear comfortable cotton pajamas or whatever nightwear you’re most comfortable in. Draw curtains and make sure your bedroom is dark and quiet. Avoid caffeine and caffeinated products hours before sleep. If the sleep problem with the overwhelming anxiety persists, consult a sleep specialist.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

