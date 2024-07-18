Experience the unique combination of solidarity, equilibrium and perseverance with Power Yoga - a definitive excursion towards comprehensive wellness - which is crafted to push boundaries and awaken your inner strength. Power Yoga demands resilience, determination and focus where as you flow through vigorous sequences and dynamic postures, your body becomes a vessel of power and agility, while your mind discovers newfound clarity and resilience. Want to unlock your inner strength? Transform your body, mind and stamina with Power Yoga’s dynamic movements (Photo by Chermiti Mohamed on Unsplash)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Rajesh Kumar, professor of Practice - School of Behavioural and Social Sciences at Manav Rachna International Institute of Research and Studies, shared, “Power Yoga, which is well known in modern Yoga practice for its dynamic movements and focus on muscle strengthening, toning and flexibility, remains relevant in modern times. Given that it offers extensive exercise during Yoga sessions, Power Yoga is a highly popular practice in gyms and studio fitness centres. Its focus is on quick breath movements, balance, body control, and body goals.”

Dr Rajesh Kumar revealed that in these fast-paced times, Power Yoga is also a beneficial exercise for mental health and stress reduction plus, it can easily be adapted to suit different age groups, fitness levels, and preferences, making it accessible to a wide range of people. According to him, Power Yoga offers numerous health benefits, including -

1. Strength building

Power Yoga's dynamic movements and poses target multiple muscle groups, helping to build strength, stamina and endurance.

2. Increase flexibility improvement

The sequencing practices and body stretches in Power Yoga help improve flexibility and range of motion, reducing the risk of muscle injury.

3. Cardiovascular health

The continuous flow of dynamic movements in Power Yoga increases heart rate, improving blood flow and helping cardiovascular and heart health.

4. Stress reduction

The practice of Power Yoga emphasises breathing exercises and supplying oxygen to the brain, which helps promote relaxation and reduce stress in daily life.

5. Weight management

Regular practice of Power Yoga can aid in weight loss or weight management by burning calories and increasing cellular metabolism.

6. Better posture and perfection

Strengthening inner core muscles and improving flexibility can help correct body posture and provide well-shaped body fitness.

7. Provides mental clarity and happiness

The combination of physical movement, supplying maximum oxygen to the brain to helps in breathing and deep relaxation in Power Yoga.