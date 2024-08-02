From green tea to coconut water: 5 best morning drinks to get your day started on a healthy note

The way we start our mornings can really set the tone for the rest of the day and say a lot about our lifestyle. If you're the type to wake up early and squeeze in a workout before heading to work, chances are you're in better shape than someone who rolls out of bed and rushes straight to their job. What we eat or drink first thing also makes a big difference. A healthy breakfast can boost your energy, improve digestion, and make you feel good overall, unlike an unhealthy, processed breakfast. From refreshing lemon water to nutrient-packed vegetable juice, here's how to kickstart your mornings with the best drinks.(Unsplash)

While many people grab a coffee to wake up, there are some super healthy drinks that can give you a better, more nourishing start. To make your mornings better and your days healthier, here are five drinks you should have on an empty stomach. (Also read: What happens when you stop eating sugar for 14 days? From improved digestion to better sleep, check out amazing benefits )

1. Warm Lemon Water

Squeeze the juice of half a lemon into a cup of warm water. This refreshing and hydrating drink is low in calories, helps with digestion, boosts metabolism, and provides a good dose of vitamin C.

2. Green Tea

Known for boosting metabolism and aiding weight loss, green tea contains antioxidants called catechins that may help reduce belly fat. Enjoy a cup of unsweetened green tea in the morning for a calorie-free boost.

3. Coconut Water

A seasonal favourite you can't miss! Coconut water soothes the stomach, balances electrolytes, keeps you hydrated for longer, and contains essential nutrients to help burn belly fat.

4. Herbal Infusions

Opt for herbal infusions like peppermint, chamomile, or ginger tea. These calorie-free drinks aid digestion, reduce bloating and promote overall well-being.

5. Vegetable Juice

Blend or juice fresh veggies like spinach, celery, cucumber, with a hint of lemon or ginger to make a low-calorie vegetable juice. Packed with nutrients and hydrating, this is a satisfying way to start your day.

Remember, while these drinks can support your weight loss efforts, they work best when combined with a balanced diet, regular physical activity, and an overall healthy lifestyle. It's essential to listen to your body's needs and consult with a healthcare professional or registered dietitian for personalized advice based on your specific health conditions and goals.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.