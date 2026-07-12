Chef Kunal Kapur shares simple and delicious kala chana chaat recipe: See step-by-step preparation
Kala chana chaat has been a popular street snack for ages. Kunal Kapur shows how to whip it up at home with simple ingredients.
Kala chana chaat is a snack that transports the older generations right back to their school days, to an era before pizzas were the most popular snacks in the country. Taking to Instagram on July 12, celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Kunal Kapur shared how to make the dish at home to enjoy with family and friends once again.
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Describing the dish, the chef wrote in the caption, “A bowl of warm chana chaat is comfort in its simplest form. Wholesome chickpeas, fresh veggies, a squeeze of lemon, and just the right spices come together for a snack that’s hearty, nourishing, and full of flavour. Perfect for those days when you want something quick, healthy, and satisfying.”
The detailed steps to make the chaat are presented as follows.
Ingredients for kala chana chaat
- Oil - 2 tbsps
- Asafoetida (hing) - ½ tsp
- Ginger, finely chopped - 2 tsps
- Green chillies, finely chopped - 2
- Turmeric - ½ tsp
- Red chilli powder - 1½ tsps
- Coriander powder - 1 tsp
- Kala chana, boiled - 2 cups
- Kasoori methi - a pinch
- Salt - to taste
- Water - ½ cup
For serving
- Onions, finely chopped - ⅓ cup
- Potatoes, boiled and diced - ⅓ cup
- Tomatoes, finely chopped - ⅓ cup
- Cucumber, finely chopped - ⅓ cup
- Salt - to taste
- Black salt - ½ tsp
- Roasted cumin powder - ½ tsp
- Chaat masala - 2 tsps
- Fresh coriander, chopped - handful
- Lemon, small - 1
Method of preparation
- To prepare the kala chana chaat, first soak the kala chana (best done overnight), then boil it and keep it aside. Boil and peel the potatoes, dice them up and keep them aside as well.
- Now, set a pan on the heat and add oil. When the oil heats up, add hing, finely chopped ginger, and finely chopped green chillies. Let the spices splutter, then add turmeric powder, chilli powder, and coriander powder. Give it a quick stir.
- Now add in the boiled chana. Sauté it well, then add to the pan kasoori methi, salt and water. Keep stirring until the water is completely reduced.
- Then take out the chana on a large platter. To it, add finely chopped onion, boiled and diced potatoes, finely chopped tomato, finely chopped cucumber, salt, black salt, roasted cumin powder, chaat masala, and a handful of fresh chopped coriander.
- Squeeze one small lemon on top, and give it a good mix with a spoon. The kala chana chaat is ready. Serve it in bowls and enjoy.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
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