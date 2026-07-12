Dr Kunal Sood shares 5 early signs of liver disorder: From yellowing of eyes to swelling of legs
Liver is a vital organ that is participates in multiple functions including digestion and detoxification. Dr Sood shares early signs of declining liver health.
The liver is a vital organ that is essential for not just digestion but also detoxification of the body. It produces bile, which helps the small intestine to break down and absorb fats and fat-soluble vitamins. It also filters the blood of toxins, alcohol, drugs, and byproducts from normal metabolism.
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As such, if the functioning of the liver is impaired for any reason, it results in noticeable symptoms. Taking to Instagram on July 11, Dr Kunal Sood, a Maryland-based physician in anesthesiology and interventional pain medicine, listed five such symptoms and explained each of them. They are presented as follows.
1. Feeling tired all the time
According to Dr Sood, fatigue is one of the most common symptoms of chronic liver disease.
“It may reflect changes in brain signalling, inflammation, muscle loss, poor sleep, anaemia, or reduced exercise tolerance rather than liver enzymes alone,” he stated.
2. Frequent nausea or loss of appetite
The liver produces bile to help digest fats, and liver disease can disrupt normal digestion.
“Delayed stomach emptying, inflammation, altered taste, abdominal bloating, and reduced appetite are all recognised contributors to nausea and poor food intake,” shared Dr Sood.
3. Yellowing of the eyes or skin
Yellowing of the eyes or skin is a well-known sign of jaundice, which occurs when bilirubin builds up because the liver cannot properly process or excrete it, noted Dr Sood.
“It may result from liver disease, excess red blood cell breakdown, or bile duct obstruction. New or worsening jaundice always deserves prompt medical evaluation,” he explained.
4. Easy bruising
The liver makes many of the proteins needed for normal blood clotting and also helps regulate platelet production, shared Dr Sood.
“As liver function declines, bruising and abnormal bleeding can become more common, especially when accompanied by nosebleeds, gum bleeding, or black stools,” expressed the physician.
5. Swelling in the legs or abdomen
As Dr Sood stated, “Liver scarring can increase pressure in the portal circulation, causing fluid retention and swelling in the legs or abdomen. Low albumin levels may worsen this because albumin helps keep fluid inside blood vessels.”
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
Dr Kunal Sood, MD, is a double board-certified physician in Anesthesiology and Interventional Pain Medicine. He did his residency and fellowship in anesthesiology at Wayne State University in Detroit, Michigan, followed by a one-year fellowship in interventional pain medicine. He later became the Medical Director of the office in Germantown, Maryland.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
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