Worried about forgetting things? Study says this belief can affect memory retention

We often believe that when we age, we will become forgetful. We start to accept the fact that memory issues are a part of the aging process. However, a recent study led by Dr. Nikki L. Hill, Pennsylvania State University shows that this belief alone can harm the way the brain works. The way aging affects us has a direct relationship with the way we think of aging. (Unsplash)

The study shows that older adults who hold a more positive approach about the aging process, demonstrate better cognitive function and lesser cognitive decline. In short, the study says that the way we predict our aging has a lot to do with our mental retention and brain functioning.

The study was conducted on 581 adults aged 65-90 years old, with an average age of 71. The study analysed the way people perceived aging and reacted to their cognitive abilities, and noticed their instances of cognitive decline. In simple words, if a person perceives memory loss as a significant part of aging, they are more likely to see simple instances of forgetfulness as signs of serious cognitive decline. On the other hand, if a person holds a more positive approach, they can view occasional lapses in memory as normal experiences.

Results of the study:

Cognitive decline(Pixabay)

The study analysed the different types of expectations related to aging, mainly physical health, mental health and cognitive function. The results demonstrated that all three categories of the person showed relationship with their self-perception. People who expected to maintain better physical health, mental health and cognitive function with aging, did so, and showed lesser cognitive decline.

This further proves that the way aging affects us does not happen in isolation; in fact, it has a direct relationship with the way we think of aging.

Perception about aging can be improved with awareness.(Unsplash)

The study further helps us identify that instead of other factors such as genetics or past education, perception about aging can be improved with awareness, exposure to positive aging role models and challenging the negative expectations. Hence, this can help older adults age better and live a healthier life.

