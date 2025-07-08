Search
Brain tumour or burnout? Neurologist warns of 6 symptoms that can overlap

ByTapatrisha Das
Published on: Jul 08, 2025 07:26 PM IST

From cognitive impairment to headaches and fatigue, here’s how glioblastoma can mimic symptoms of burnout.

Glioblastoma is a rare but aggressive form of brain tumour that often presents symptoms resembling common mental health conditions, making early detection particularly challenging. 

Persistent severe headaches are common in glioblastoma.(Pexels)
In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Anurag Gupta, senior consultant neuro and spine surgery at Fortis Hospital Vasant Kunj, said, “Glioblastoma can present with either sign due to rapid growth like headaches, vomiting or drowsiness due to location of the tumour. When this tumour involves areas which control behaviour or emotions, the symptoms may mimic those of burnout or a psychiatric illness.” 

Here’s how symptoms of glioblastoma and burnout can overlap:

1. Cognitive impairment:

Burnout: Difficulty concentrating, memory lapses, and feeling overwhelmed emotional lability: symptoms may fluctuate over time with good and bad days.

Glioblastoma: Persistent, progressive cognitive decline, confusion, behavioural changes, confusion, drowsiness; symptoms are normally progressive.

2. Fatigue:

Burnout: Emotional exhaustion and chronic fatigue are often linked to prolonged stress.

Glioblastoma: Fatigue or drowsiness that does not improve with rest, coupled with other signs and symptoms.

3. Headaches:

Burnout: Nonspecific heaviness of the head with a constant low-grade headache.

Headaches are common symptoms are both burnout and brain tumour.
4. Mood changes:

Burnout: Increased irritability, feelings of cynicism, and detachment.

Glioblastoma: Sudden and unexplained behavioural changes in short duration or personality changes due to brain dysfunction.

5. Pattern of symptoms:

Burnout: Burnout symptoms are generally not associated with any physical symptoms and tend to vary and fluctuate over time. Patient may feel normal at times.

Glioblastoma: Symptoms are progressive, can be associated with physical impairment like weakness of a limb, facial deviation difficulty walking, speech disturbances and tend to rapidly worsen over a short period of time.

Importance of medical attention:

“Recognising these overlaps is critical. While burnout is treatable with lifestyle changes and therapy, glioblastoma requires immediate medical evaluation, including imaging tests like MRI surgery,” the neurologist highlighted. Also read | Brain cancer: Recognising tumour symptoms, risk factors and seeking treatment

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

