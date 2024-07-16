 Glioblastoma Awareness Day 2024: Date, history, significance | Health - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jul 16, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Glioblastoma Awareness Day 2024: Date, history, significance

ByTapatrisha Das, Delhi
Jul 16, 2024 04:03 PM IST

Glioblastoma Awareness Day 2024: From history to significance, here’s all that you need to know about this important day.

Glioblastoma Awareness Day 2024: Glioblastoma is a type of cancer that develops in the brain or the spinal cord. It starts in the cells called astrocytes – the cells that support the nerve cells. Glioblastoma can spread very quickly and can damage healthy tissues. The most common symptoms of Glioblastoma are nausea, headache, drowsiness, seizures, blurred vision and significant changes in personality. Depending on the severity of the condition, treatment procedures – radiation, chemotherapy and surgery – are suggested. It is important to create awareness about Glioblastoma and early detection to save lives.

Every year, Glioblastoma Awareness Day is observed on the third Wednesday of the month of July.(Pexels)
Every year, Glioblastoma Awareness Day is observed on the third Wednesday of the month of July.(Pexels)

Every year, Glioblastoma Awareness Day is observed to inform people about the severity of this type of brain cancer. As we gear up to observe the important day, here are a few things that we should keep in mind.

ALSO READ: Glioblastoma Awareness Day 2022: Early signs of the deadly brain cancer

Glioblastoma Awareness Day 2024: Date

Every year, Glioblastoma Awareness Day is observed on the third Wednesday of the month of July. This year, the important day falls on July 17.

Glioblastoma Awareness Day 2024: History

Glioblastoma, though a rare condition, is one of the most common forms of primary brain tumour affecting adults. It is important to create awareness about it for early detection and treatment options. In 2019, the first celebration of Glioblastoma Awareness Day took place with the intention of garnering support for research and improvement of treatment facilities for the patients. Since then, Glioblastoma Awareness Day is observed every year.

ALSO READ: What is Brain tumour?

Glioblastoma Awareness Day 2024: Significance

Glioblastoma Awareness Day is also observed to pay homage to the lives lost to Glioblastoma. The best way to observe Glioblastoma Awareness Day is by learning more about the condition and the challenges faced by the ones affected by the disease. We can also connect with a charity or join a Glioblastoma Awareness event and help in raising awareness and discussing ways to improve treatment access and facilities. Every cancer has a special colour code – the colour code for brain cancer is grey. We can wear a grey colour band on this day to show our support and solidarity.

ALSO READ: Glioblastoma: Here are signs of the aggressive form of brain cancer

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Lifestyle / Health / Glioblastoma Awareness Day 2024: Date, history, significance
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, July 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On