Glioblastoma Awareness Day 2024: Date, history, significance

Glioblastoma Awareness Day 2024: Glioblastoma is a type of cancer that develops in the brain or the spinal cord. It starts in the cells called astrocytes – the cells that support the nerve cells. Glioblastoma can spread very quickly and can damage healthy tissues. The most common symptoms of Glioblastoma are nausea, headache, drowsiness, seizures, blurred vision and significant changes in personality. Depending on the severity of the condition, treatment procedures – radiation, chemotherapy and surgery – are suggested. It is important to create awareness about Glioblastoma and early detection to save lives. Every year, Glioblastoma Awareness Day is observed on the third Wednesday of the month of July.(Pexels)

Every year, Glioblastoma Awareness Day is observed to inform people about the severity of this type of brain cancer. As we gear up to observe the important day, here are a few things that we should keep in mind.

ALSO READ: Glioblastoma Awareness Day 2022: Early signs of the deadly brain cancer

Glioblastoma Awareness Day 2024: Date

Every year, Glioblastoma Awareness Day is observed on the third Wednesday of the month of July. This year, the important day falls on July 17.

Glioblastoma Awareness Day 2024: History

Glioblastoma, though a rare condition, is one of the most common forms of primary brain tumour affecting adults. It is important to create awareness about it for early detection and treatment options. In 2019, the first celebration of Glioblastoma Awareness Day took place with the intention of garnering support for research and improvement of treatment facilities for the patients. Since then, Glioblastoma Awareness Day is observed every year.

ALSO READ: What is Brain tumour?

Glioblastoma Awareness Day 2024: Significance

Glioblastoma Awareness Day is also observed to pay homage to the lives lost to Glioblastoma. The best way to observe Glioblastoma Awareness Day is by learning more about the condition and the challenges faced by the ones affected by the disease. We can also connect with a charity or join a Glioblastoma Awareness event and help in raising awareness and discussing ways to improve treatment access and facilities. Every cancer has a special colour code – the colour code for brain cancer is grey. We can wear a grey colour band on this day to show our support and solidarity.

ALSO READ: Glioblastoma: Here are signs of the aggressive form of brain cancer