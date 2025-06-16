Having persistent headaches? Neurologist shares 10 early warning signs of brain tumours; know these prevention tips

While most brain tumours are benign, some can be cancerous and potentially life-threatening. They result from the abnormal growth of cells in the brain, and recognising the early warning signs is crucial for timely diagnosis and effective treatment. Also read | Brain tumours: Causes, treatment, prognosis, 8 new alternatives for patients Headache is one of the early signs of brain tumour.(Unsplash)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Vinit Banga, director of neurology, Fortis Hospital, Faridabad said, “Brain tumors, either benign or cancerous, can be highly dangerous to your health if not found early. They can quietly develop, with their symptoms manifesting in much milder forms. As the growth of the tumor increases, it can press on brain tissue, disrupt neurological functions, and affect the body systems in subtle or unusual ways.”

Early warning signs of brain tumour:

1. Persistent headaches: Particularly those that are worse on awakening or with activity.

2. Enigmatic nausea or vomiting: Particularly when accompanied by headache.

3. Vision problems: Blurred vision, dizziness, or peripheral vision loss.

4. Balance and coordination problems: Trouble walking or more than two episodes of stumbling in a row.

5. Mood or behaviour changes: Sudden change in mood, confusion, or memory loss.

6. Seizures: Seizure onset in adults is a red flag.

7. Speech problems: Trouble speaking clearly or trouble understanding words.

8. Hearing loss: Particularly if it happens in only one ear.

9. Numbness or weakness: Especially in one side of the body.

10. Fatigue: Ongoing tiredness even with activity or rest.

Prevention tips to stay safe:

With the right lifestyle and dietary patterns, brain tumours can be avoided. Dr Vinit Banga shared these prevention tips to follow:

Limit exposure to ionising radiation: Avoid unnecessary CT scans and X-rays, especially in children. Use protective shielding when exposure is medically necessary. Be cautious around radiation-emitting environments (e.g., industrial sites).

Reduce long-term mobile phone use: Use hands-free devices or speakerphone to limit radiation exposure to the head. Avoid sleeping with your phone next to your head. Use landlines when possible, for long conversations.

Maintain a healthy diet: Eat antioxidant-rich fruits and vegetables (berries, leafy greens, carrots). Avoid processed meats, excess red meat, and trans fats, which may increase inflammation and cancer risk. Include Omega-3 fatty acids, nuts, and whole grains to support brain health.

Stay physically active: Regular exercise supports immune function and reduces inflammation, which may help lower cancer risk.

Avoid exposure to harmful chemicals: Limit prolonged exposure to pesticides, industrial solvents, heavy metals, and formaldehyde, especially in occupational settings. Use personal protective equipment (PPE) if you work in high-risk environments.

Don't smoke; limit alcohol: Smoking is linked to various cancers and may contribute to tumour growth in the brain. Excessive alcohol can affect brain function and increase cancer risk indirectly.

Prioritise quality sleep: Disrupted sleep cycles and chronic sleep deprivation may affect brain function and long-term neurological health.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.