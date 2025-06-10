Brain tumour in children: Doctor explains early warning signs, prevention tips and all that parents need to know

While not all brain tumours are cancerous, in individuals at extreme ages, such as very young children or the elderly, they are more likely to be malignant. Brain tumours can occur in children of all ages.(Freepik)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Rahul Gupta, senior director and HOD - neuro and spine surgery, Fortis Hospital, Noida said, “Every human being can have a tumour at any stage of the life and similarly children are not spared. Brain tumours can occur in children of all ages. These tumours lie within the brain tissue more often than in adults. Hence, chance of having cancer is more.” Also read | Brain cancer: Recognising tumour symptoms, risk factors and seeking treatment

Early warning signs of brain tumour in children:

These tumours commonly have headache with vomiting, increasing head size or seizure as first symptoms.

In infants, due to blockage of flow of fluid within the ventricles of brain, there is increased water collection known as hydrocephalus which leads to disproportionate increase in head size.

Young children have headache with vomiting, irritability, reduced appetite and loss of weight.

Focal or generalised seizure is seen in most tumours and need preventive medicines.

Some patients present with eye symptoms or signs like decrease in vision, double vision, downward fixed gaze of eyes known as sun setting sign, etc.

Limb's weakness or facial asymmetry can also be a feature of a brain tumour in a child. Some patients present with frequent tonic posturing due to raised pressure inside the skull.

If not treated in time, these symptoms can lead to coma or even death.

What are the methods of diagnosing brain tumour in children?

The doctor explained that ultrasound can detect tumour or hydrocephalus in infants or even before birth. “The most important and harmless investigation to detect a brain tumour is MRI. But in children, sedation or anaesthesia is required to keep the child still for 15 to 20 minutes during the scanning. CT scan is advised in an emergency to look for hydrocephalus or signs of raised intra-cranial pressure. Patient is also evaluated for functions of other parts of the body by blood tests or x ray chest or ultrasound of abdomen,” the doctor highlighted.

What are the treatment options for a brain tumour detected in a kid?

“Surgery is the main treatment needed in majority of cases. It helps to establish the tissue diagnosis, reduce the pressure effect of the tumour and also debulk the mass making it more suitable for other modalities like radiotherapy. A few children may need additional VP shunt to divert extra fluid from brain to abdominal cavity. It's a relatively simple procedure with good results. Some patients with cancer need radiotherapy and chemotherapy at follow up. A few of them may be subjected to direct radiotherapy without surgery, if risks of surgery are too high,” explained the neurologist. Also read | Brain tumours: Causes, treatment, prognosis, 8 new alternatives for patients

Is brain tumour surgery complicated?

“Anaesthesia during surgery and post operative care in ICU is very difficult and complex. Trained pediatric Neuro-anaesthetists are required to handle children. Surgical procedure is also quite demanding and need high end gadgets and delicate instruments,” the doctor added.

Can kids be cured of brain tumour?

“Quality and longivity of life are quite compromised in cancer patients. However, patients with benign tumours live a long healthy life if the tumour has been removed safely and completely,” said Dr Rahul Gupta.

Tips to prevent or deal with brain tumours:

Parents have a very important role to play in dealing with these patients. They should recognise early symptoms or signs and report to their family physician asap.

MRI or CT scan brain should be done at slight suspicion. If brain tumour is detected then they should visit a well equipped hospital capable of dealing with such cases.

Parents have to be optimistic and emotionally strong. They should follow the advice of the Neurosurgeon and oncologist and refrain from delaying the treatment. Some Parents try alternative therapy, but usually they fail to work.

The news of having a brain tumour in their child is devastating and disheartening. But parents should keep their morale high and support the child physically, emotionally and financially. Also read | World Brain Tumour Day 2024: 12 surprising signs of brain tumour that people usually ignore

They should be ready for frequent visits to the hospital and timely investigations. Aggressive intervention is the key to success

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.