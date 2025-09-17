Chronic inflammation can affect your heart and gut: Gastroenterologist shares 7 daily diet tips and habits to control it

Inflammation is your body's natural defense mechanism, triggered to fight infections, heal injuries, or respond to harmful stimuli. However, when inflammation becomes chronic, it can contribute to a range of health issues, including heart disease, diabetes, arthritis, and digestive problems. But a few changes in your diet and lifestyle can help manage and reduce inflammation. According to gastroenterologist and hepatologist Dr Saiprasad Girish Lad, making small but consistent changes in what you eat, how you move, and how you rest can significantly impact your body's inflammatory response. So, let's understand how to reduce inflammation in your body. Anti-inflammatory foods and habits can protect your health.(Adobe Stock)

Symptoms of inflammation you should not ignore

There are two types of inflammation—acute and chronic.

Acute inflammation symptoms:

Red or flushed skin around the injury

Swelling or warmth in the area

Mild pain or tenderness

Reduced movement or stiffness in that body part

Chronic inflammation symptoms:

Fatigue or trouble sleeping

Abdominal or chest pain

Joint pain or stiffness

Persistent skin rashes or mouth sores

Digestive issues like acid reflux, diarrhea, or constipation

Unexplained weight gain or loss

Frequent infections

Low-grade fever

Mood changes such as anxiety or depression

How to stop inflammation in the body?

Follow these 7 simple yet effective tips in order to reduce the inflammatory response of your body:

1. Focus on anti-inflammatory foods

A diet rich in anti-inflammatory foods can help your body combat chronic inflammation naturally. The Mediterranean diet, suggested by Harvard Health Publishing, is an excellent help. It emphasizes fruits, vegetables, whole grains, nuts, fish, and healthy oils. Some of the top anti-inflammatory foods include:

Tomatoes are packed with lycopene, an antioxidant with anti-inflammatory properties.

Olive oil is a healthy fat rich in polyphenols.

Green leafy vegetables like spinach, kale, and collards.

Nuts like almonds and walnuts provide essential fatty acids.

Fatty fish like salmon, mackerel, tuna, and sardines offer omega-3s.

Fruits like strawberries, blueberries, cherries, and oranges are loaded with antioxidants.

Spices like turmeric, garlic, and ginger contain natural anti-inflammatory compounds.

Seeds like flaxseeds add fiber and antioxidants to your diet.

Dr Saiprasad tells Health Shots that incorporating these foods consistently can reduce the risk of chronic inflammation and support overall digestive and heart health.

2. Diet tips

In addition to anti-inflammatory foods, other dietary habits can further help:

Add antioxidant-rich foods: Colourful fruits and vegetables combat inflammation at the cellular level.

Low glycemic foods: Foods that release glucose slowly help stabilize blood sugar and reduce inflammation.

Green and black tea: Polyphenols in these teas offer anti-inflammatory benefits.

Fish oil: Omega-3 fatty acids improve heart health and lower inflammation.

Mung beans: These legumes are a great source of protein, fiber, and antioxidants.

Micronutrients: Vitamins like D, C, and minerals like zinc are essential for immune support.

Sesame lignans: Compounds in sesame seeds fight oxidative stress.

Limit saturated fats, trans fats, sugar, and processed foods to lower inflammation and protect cardiovascular health.

Focus on eating an anti-inflammatory foods to manage it.(Unsplash)

3. Manage your weight

A study in the Archives of Medical Science found that excess weight itself is a risk factor for inflammation. Maintaining a healthy weight through a balanced diet and regular exercise is crucial for reducing inflammatory markers.

4. Exercise regularly

Physical activity is a natural anti-inflammatory tool. Regular movement improves blood circulation, reduces fat tissue that produces inflammatory compounds, and supports immune health.

5. Control stress levels

Both acute and chronic stress can raise cortisol levels, triggering inflammatory responses in the brain. Mindfulness, meditation, and deep breathing exercises can help manage stress effectively.

6. Prioritise sleep

Quality sleep allows your body to repair, regulate hormones, and reduce inflammation. Adults should aim for 7–9 hours of uninterrupted sleep each night.

7. Cut back on alcohol and quit smoking

Alcohol in excess and smoking are strong contributors to inflammation. However, reducing or eliminating these habits significantly lowers your risk of chronic disease and supports long-term health.

Dr Saiprasad notes that combining these lifestyle habits like healthy eating, regular exercise, stress management, and proper sleep habits, offers the most effective defense against chronic inflammation. By being consistent, you can help your body maintain balance and prevent the harmful effects of prolonged inflammatory responses.