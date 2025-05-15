Weight loss coach shares 10 ‘embarrassing symptoms’ of high cortisol levels in the body: Acne to mood swings

Ann-Maria Tom is a weight loss coach who keeps sharing health and weight loss related tips and tricks on her Instagram profile on a regular basis. Ann-Maria Tom, on April 18, addressed how cortisol levels can spike in the body and show up as symptoms. It is essential to understand the early warning signs of high cortisol levels. “High cortisol levels, often caused by chronic stress or conditions like Cushing’s syndrome, can lead to a variety of surprising and sometimes embarrassing symptoms,” she wrote. Also read | Always stressed? 6 signs that indicate your body has high cortisol levels Cortisol levels spike when you are under stress. (Shutterstock)

1. Mid-section weight gain

Excess cortisol promotes fat storage in the abdominal area, leading to a spare tire or rounded belly.

2. Armpit odour

Cortisol can increase sweat production and alter body chemistry, making armpit odor stronger or more pungent.

3. Bad breath

High cortisol can dry out your mouth, reducing saliva and allowing bacteria to thrive, causing halitosis. Also read | Are you stuck in a stress response? 5 signs of high Cortisol to know about

4. Acne or skin breakouts

Cortisol triggers oil production in the skin, leading to acne, especially on the face, chest, and back.

5. Facial hair (in women)

Elevated cortisol can disrupt hormone balance, leading to hirsutism (excess hair growth on the face, chest, or back).

6. Thinning hair or hair loss

Cortisol can weaken hair follicles, leading to hair thinning or even bald patches (alopecia).

7. Mood swings or irritability

High cortisol affects brain chemistry, making you more prone to mood swings, anxiety, or sudden outbursts.

8. Buffalo hump

A fatty hump between the shoulders can develop due to cortisol-induced fat redistribution.

9. Frequent urination

Cortisol can affect kidney function, leading to increased urination or even mild incontinence.

10. Insomnia or waking up at night

Cortisol dysregulation can disrupt sleep patterns, making it hard to fall or stay asleep. Also read | Stress piling up? Nutritionist suggests these superfoods to manage cortisol levels

The weight loss coach added that while these symptoms can be subtle or pronounced, it is essential to keep a track of them and take advice from healthcare professionals on the way forward.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.