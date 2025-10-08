Cardiologist warns ‘bad breath may be linked to heart disease’, explains link between oral and cardiovascular health

Your possibility of developing cardiovascular disease does not depend just on your heart health. Several other factors in your body contribute to your risk of developing heart-related ailments. In fact, an individual's oral and nasal microbiome is also connected to their cardiovascular health. Dr Pradip states bad breath isn’t always just a dental issue; it can sometimes be linked to serious underlying health problems, including heart disease.(Freepik)

Dr Pradip Jamnadas, MD, an interventional cardiologist, highlighted this relation in an Instagram post shared on October 2. In the podcast The Diary Of A CEO with Steven Bartlett, the cardiologist asserted that poor dental hygiene and harmful bacteria in the mouth, which could lead to bad breath, are linked to serious heart conditions.

Is bad breath linked to heart disease?

According to the cardiologist, bad breath could be a warning sign of heart disease. Dr Pradip explained how bad breath isn’t always just a dental issue; it can sometimes be linked to serious underlying health problems, including heart disease.

In the video, he also revealed why paying attention to these subtle bodily signals is so important and how your mouth can often be the first place to show signs of broader health risks. Would you have ever connected bad breath to heart disease?

Explaining the interconnection, Dr Jamnadas said, “There's a microbiome that goes all the way from your nose, mouth, all the way down to the anus; and each one is specific and can predict whether you're going to get cardiovascular disease or not.”

He stressed that there's “unequivocal data to show that if you have bad teeth, bad dental hygiene, and bad bacteria in your mouth, you're going to get valvular disease such as aortic stenosis, premature calcification of your aortic valve, and you're going to get coronary calcification.”

Moreover, he drew an interrelation between patients having chronic sinusitis and the risk of heart disease.

What's chronic sinusitis?

According to Dr Jamnadas, chronic sinusitis is an infection inside your maxillary sinuses and frontal sinuses, which can cause headaches, a cold, a blocked nose, and persistent coughing.

When a patient has the ailment, it causes inflammation in their body. “Oftentimes, this inflammation is also linked to premature coronary artery disease and inflammation in your body. Especially when it's fungal,” the cardiologist added.

He explained, “There's a condition called fungal sinusitis, and this mould causes that low-grade inflammation in your body and this has been linked to coronary artery disease. You see, what's happening is we're transforming the whole definition of the causes of coronary artery disease. We have been so myopic in our definition of what causes coronary artery disease; everything in your entire lifestyle, mental, physical, eating, everything will affect your coronary arteries, everything.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.