Doctor says this simple 5-second test on your leg could signal heart failure, points to 'serious health problems’

One such signal could actually be found in your legs. Dr. Sermed Mezher, a family medicine physician and content creator, explained in a video posted on the social media platform TikTok that a quick five-second test could help identify early signs of heart failure and guide you on when it's time to consult a doctor. (Also read: Cardiologist shares 8 dangerous cholesterol myths that could be harming your heart health: ‘Risk starts early…' )

What is the five-second leg test

Dr. Mezher advised his followers to check for a condition called pitting oedema, a swelling that leaves a dent in the skin when you press down on the leg, which doesn't bounce back quickly. While this symptom isn't always alarming, he explained that it can sometimes point to more serious health problems. "Even though it's not considered normal and can be linked to serious causes, there are also harmless reasons behind it," he noted.

According to him, fluid build-up in the legs could be triggered by something as simple as standing for long hours, hot weather, pregnancy, or being overweight. But if the swelling lingers, it may indicate poor vein function or more concerning conditions like heart failure, kidney disease, liver disease, or even a blood clot if it affects just one leg.

When to seek medical help

Dr. Mezher added that diagnosing the root cause requires proper medical evaluation. "When patients present with this in my clinic, I can't immediately confirm what's causing it. Tests such as blood work, echocardiograms, or ultrasounds of the leg are often needed to get answers. That's why pitting oedema isn't something you can self-diagnose at home. If you notice it, it's best to consult your doctor," he advised.

