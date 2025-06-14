Urologist shares common health problems in Indian men over 50 and how to prevent them: ‘Early detection is crucial’

Men's health after 50 is often overlooked, yet millions in India face hormonal shifts, rising prostate cancer risks, and sexual health issues. Dr. Manohar T, Chief of Urology Services, Uro-oncology, and Kidney Transplantation at Apollo Hospitals Bangalore, shared with HT Lifestyle the changes that come with age, how to spot warning signs early, and what men can do to lead healthier, stronger lives well into their later years. (Also read: Invisible weight of fatherhood: 5 practical ways for dads to acknowledge, share and cope with their mental load ) Early detection critical for men's health challenges after 50, says Dr. Manohar. (Freepik)

Common health issues in men over 50

India's population stands at approximately 1.46 billion (146 crore), and around 15.2% of that, nearly 22.5 crore are men above the age of 50. This group is particularly vulnerable to a range of health concerns, many of which often go unnoticed or untreated.

Nearly 50% of men above 50 report issues such as urinary problems and sexual dysfunction. Many also experience symptoms associated with andropause, which is similar to menopause in women. This is largely due to declining testosterone levels, while testosterone peaks around age 30, it begins to decrease by about 1% per year thereafter, leading to more significant dysfunction by the age of 55 to 60.

Men over 50 face hormonal shifts and health risks, including prostate cancer. (Unsplash)

Prostate problems are also a growing concern. Many men tend to ignore symptoms due to work pressure, frequent travel, and chronic stress, but ignoring early signs can lead to more serious outcomes.

Understanding the body's changes

Testosterone typically peaks in the early morning. Engaging in morning physical activity triggers a surge of hormones such as cortisol, serotonin, dopamine, BDNF (brain-derived neurotrophic factor), adrenaline, and growth hormones. These hormones help men cope with stress and improve mental and physical well-being throughout the day.

Rising incidence of prostate cancer in India

Prostate cancer rates in India are rising, currently estimated at 11–19 cases per 1 lakh men (compared to 9–11 previously). Age remains the most significant risk factor, especially as India's average life expectancy has increased to 72 years (as per the 2021 census). Other risk factors include family history, genetic mutations (such as BRCA1 and BRCA2), and lifestyle habits.

Patients typically present with urinary symptoms such as poor stream, delayed emptying, or sudden retention. In advanced cases, symptoms may include bone pain, weight loss, and appetite loss. Diagnosis often involves a clinical exam and a simple blood test (Total PSA). In some cases, an MRI and a prostate biopsy are required for confirmation.

Dr. Manohar emphasises early detection and lifestyle adjustments to manage these issues.(Unsplash)

Treatment options

Treatment depends on the stage of the disease:

Localised disease: Surgery is the mainstay and can be curative in up to 97% of early-stage cases.

Locally advanced or metastatic disease: Treatment may include radiation therapy, hormonal drugs, chemotherapy, immunotherapy, and targeted therapies.

Other options: Active surveillance for early-stage cases and supportive care such as diet, exercise, and stress management.

Dr. Manohar emphasizes that early detection is crucial, as survival rates drop significantly in more advanced stages (as low as 35% in stage two).

Prevention and health tips for men over 50

Prioritise quality sleep

Engage in early morning exercise (walking or other physical activity)

Maintain a healthy and mindful diet

These simple lifestyle habits can go a long way in preventing or managing health challenges that men commonly face after the age of 50.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.