Struggling with asthma? These 7 lifestyle habits can help manage symptoms better

ByTapatrisha Das
May 07, 2025 09:24 AM IST

From eating right and exercising to managing stress, know these seven lifestyle habits to combat your asthma symptoms.

Asthma is a chronic respiratory condition characterised by wheezing, coughing, and shortness of breath. Symptoms often worsen during the spring and summer months due to increased exposure to dust, pollen, and other airborne allergens. However, with the right precautions and treatment plan, individuals with asthma can effectively manage their symptoms and lead a healthier, more comfortable life. Also read | Is asthma infectious? Doctor reveals 7 surprising facts about asthma you may not know

Healthy lifestyle habits can help manage asthma symptoms. (Image by 8photo on Freepik)
Healthy lifestyle habits can help manage asthma symptoms. (Image by 8photo on Freepik)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Vivek Nangia, vice chairman and head of pulmonology at Max Super Speciality Hospital, Saket shared seven lifestyle habits that can help manage asthma symptoms.

1. Avoid asthma triggers

It is important for the people to identify what actually is triggering off the asthma. For some, it could be exposure to dust, pets at home to dust mites and to smoke to fumes chemicals. It is essential to avoid the triggers.

2. Maintain a healthy diet

The diet should be rich in vitamin C and antioxidants. It really helps build up the immunity and keeps you protected from any kind of infections. The most common infection that they must protect themselves is from viral infections, as it can lead to asthma.

3. Exercise regularly

Exercising outdoors can be an issue, especially during the autumn and the winter months when the air pollution levels are high. That is the time when people should think of shifting indoors for the exercises. These exercises should focus on developing the lung capacity, muscle strength and overall breathing patterns. Also read | Asthma Day 2025: 6 foods that can trigger asthma; doctor shares what to eat instead

Inhalers are long-term medication for asthma.(Twitter/SAallergy)
Inhalers are long-term medication for asthma.(Twitter/SAallergy)

4. Manage stress

Stress can precipitate asthma. Therefore, it's important for asthma patients to take care of their emotional health.

5. Quit smoking

Cigarette smoke contains about 4000 chemicals that can be harmful to the lungs. More than 50 of them could be carcinogenic, and they produce cancer. So, we need to quit smoking completely and even avoids passive second-hand smoke.

6. Take vaccines on time

Viral infections can trigger asthma. Staying safe with vaccinations can eliminate such risks. Also read | 8 common asthma triggers: Doctor shares tips to avoid them

7. Use inhalers

Inhalers are constant medication for asthma and should be used without fail. One must remember that asthma can disappear and recur.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

