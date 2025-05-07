Is asthma infectious? Doctor reveals 7 surprising facts about asthma you may not know

World Asthma Day 2025 was on May 6. World Asthma Day is observed annually on the first Tuesday of May to raise awareness about asthma and highlight the need for continued research toward a cure. Asthma is a chronic respiratory condition characterized by symptoms such as coughing, wheezing, and shortness of breath. The condition often worsens during the spring and summer months, making it particularly challenging for those affected to manage their symptoms during this time. Also read | Asthma Day 2025: 6 foods that can trigger asthma; doctor shares what to eat instead Asthma is a condition marked by coughing, wheezing and shortness of breath.(Shutterstock)

However, with the right knowledge about the condition, it is possible to manage the symptoms and avoid the triggers. In an interview with HT lifestyle, Dr Sandeep Nair, principal director and HOD - chest and respiratory diseases at BLK-Max Super Speciality Hospital shared 7 surprising facts about asthma.

1. Asthma is not just about breathlessness

Continuous cough predominantly dry though occasionally accompanied with minimum expectoration could be a symptom of cough variant asthma which may go undiagnosed as patient do not complain about breathlessness. Not all undiagnosed cough is due to asthma but a possibility of cough variant asthma should be kept in mind after ruling out common causes of cough.

2. Asthma symptoms can develop in adulthood

Though asthma symptoms appear in childhood but sometimes the symptoms appear in adulthood. Any adult can develop asthma but there are things that may lead people to develop asthma like allergies, smoking, obesity, stress or pollution.

3. Inhalers are a must treatment for asthma

Inhalers remain the mainstay treatment for asthma. Some patients think that they are reserved for severe asthma or are habit forming and contains very heavy dose but truth is that it is the first line treatment for asthma and have minimum side effects as they act on the target (lungs) and are not absorbed in significant quantity in body to cause any harm.

4. Asthma is non-infectious

Asthma is not an infectious disease and sitting next to asthmatics will not cause any symptoms in you. It may run in the family as it can be inherited but one does not pass to another person who comes in close contact.

Asthma symptoms can be managed by avoiding triggers.(Twitter/SAallergy)

5. Asthma can disappear and recur

Asthma symptoms may come and go intermittently. Just when you start thinking that you are cured of the disease, the symptoms may reappear. The asthma medication consists of rescue medicines which help in relieving your symptoms and controller which prevent from deterioration of the disease.

6. Asthma patients can continue physical exercise

Asthma do not stop you for exercising or playing any sports or games including swimming. In fact, exercise help in fighting asthma and keep you fit and healthy. If patients continue taking medicines regularly, they can play any sport.

7. Asthma does not have a cure, but can be managed

Though there is no cure for asthma, but it can be effectively managed through medication, avoiding triggers, and following a personalised action plan. One can live a healthy life just like any other individual and avoid exacerbation if they take their medication regularly.

