Invisible weight of fatherhood: 5 practical ways for dads to acknowledge, share and cope with their mental load

Today's fathers are far more involved than ever before. They help with children, manage household responsibilities, stay emotionally present, and plan for the future. But despite doing so much, many rarely talk about how stressed or tired they feel. Society often expects men to stay strong and silent, even when the mental and emotional load becomes too heavy. Here are tips for fathers to cope with stress and mental health.

This invisible "mental load" includes daily tasks like paying bills, remembering school meetings, or fixing things around the house, as well as bigger worries like planning for the family's future, managing rising expenses, or saving for the children's education.

Saloni Chawla, Counselling Psychologist, Santushti Healthcare and Lavleen Kaur, Chief Dietitian and Founder, Santushti Healthcare, shared with HT Lifestyle 5 simple ways fathers can reduce this mental burden:

1. Acknowledge the pressure

The first step is to recognise the stress. It is okay to feel tired, worried, or low. When you accept that you are under pressure, you can begin to find healthy ways to manage it instead of pushing it aside.

Open discussions at home about responsibilities can prevent burnout among fathers.

2. Share the load with your partner

Talk openly at home about what needs to be done. From school meetings to home repairs, discuss and divide responsibilities. Sharing both the tasks and the mental planning behind them can prevent burnout and strengthen teamwork.

3. Prioritise self-care without guilt

Don't wait for a health scare to care for yourself. A short walk, time for a hobby, or just resting quietly can help you recharge. Looking after yourself helps you look after your family better.

4. Talk to other dads

You're not alone. Chat with other fathers at the park, school, or online. Sharing experiences builds a sense of support and reminds you that many others feel the same way.

Fathers should connect with peers for support, reinforcing that seeking help is a strength, not a weakness.

5. Seek professional support when needed

If the stress feels too heavy, reaching out to a counsellor or therapist can help. Taking care of your mental health is not a weakness. It is a wise and strong step toward a healthier life for you and your family.

You do not have to carry everything on your own. A good father is not someone who never gets tired, but someone who is honest, supportive, and willing to share the load. And to everyone reading - check in with the fathers around you. A simple and genuine "How are you really doing?" can mean a lot.