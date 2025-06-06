Is ChatGPT the new therapist? Why so many are confessing their love problems to AI

Let's be real, relationship trouble strikes and before you even think of texting your best friend or booking a therapy session, you're already typing into ChatGPT. It's quick, discreet, and always there, ready with answers, validation, and a dash of emotional support. This digital confidant does the digging for you, offers insights, and helps you make sense of messy feelings in seconds. No awkward conversations, no scheduling hassle. (Also read: Relationship expert reveals the 'worst thing you can do if someone isn’t interested in you' ) Exploring the allure of ChatGPT for instant relationship insights and support. (Freepik)

So why have we stopped turning to the people we once trusted most? Shahzeen Shivdasani, relationship expert and author of Love, Lust & Lemons, shared with HT Lifestyle the real reasons people are turning to AI for relationship advice and evaluate its effectiveness.

1. The non-judgment clause

It's oddly comforting to speak to someone without that look of "I told you so," "Do what you want, but you will regret this," or "Are we going to talk about this for the 100th time?" The ChatGPT allure is that you can ask the same questions 100 times till you exhaust yourself. It doesn't judge any emotion you have and quite frankly, you can just be your messy self without wondering what they think of you. There is no such thing as "too much," and it shares detailed answers to ease your anxiety and give you clarity.

ChatGPT offers a judgment-free space for people seeking dating advice. (Freepik)

2. No pressure, no fuss

Sometimes, when people give advice, we sort of feel that pressure, that if we don't take their advice, we'll be judged. With ChatGPT, we are allowed to weigh our options, think about it, and do what we want without having that sense of having to be accountable for it later. You can even dump its advice and guess what? It won't take it personally.

3. The pattern catcher

Not only does it hear you out and give you advice, but the advice is really good. ChatGPT understands you. It questions your thought process, helps you see the things you're missing, and breaks down questions that are eating at you. You can get as personal and as open with it as you want, and it will hear you and answer questions like, "Why does this happen to me?" or "Where did I go wrong?" It's free therapy anytime you need it, day or night.

4. No bias, no history

Unlike people who bring their biases, their past experiences, their feelings about how much they love you, and what they think is right for you, ChatGPT is a clean slate. It gives you advice that's free from these limitations. There's no history colouring its responses, no personal agenda shaping what it tells you, just unbiased, straightforward insights based solely on what you share. It's like getting a fresh perspective every single time, without the emotional baggage that people naturally carry.

ChatGPT serves as a discreet digital confidant for those seeking relationship advice.(Unsplash)

5. It's addictive

Life is busy. Sometimes, you're juggling a hundred things at once because, let's face it, adulting is hard. You don't always have the time or energy to unpack your feelings. But those nagging thoughts about your dating life? They sneak up when you least expect them and demand answers. ChatGPT is like that friend who's always there, ready to listen no matter the hour. You can quickly ask anything, get your mind off the loop, and find some calm. That ease makes it addictive, the comfort of knowing help is just a message away. And so begins the cycle of turning to it, again and again.

Why technology can't replace human connection

While ChatGPT can feel like a lifeline in those anxiety-driven moments when you need answers immediately, it is still just an algorithm. Relationships are messy, unpredictable, and deeply human. No algorithm can replace the human connection that comes from the wisdom of knowing you, having shared experiences to draw from, and laughter in moments of pain that comfort you.

Nothing can replace love and genuine connection that can only be provided by the community you build around you. Will ChatGPT take over and become the only place we turn to, making everyone else dispensable, or will we eventually realise that we already have everything we ever needed?

